DeSean Jackson Ruled Out vs. Panthers with Ankle Injury

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

DeSean Jackson's ankle injury will cause him to miss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers announced Friday that Jackson has been ruled out for Week 16.

Jackson left Monday's 24-21 loss against the Atlanta Falcons before briefly returning, but the Buccaneers ultimately pulled him out for the rest of the game.

Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reported after the Bucs' loss that Jackson was using crutches and had his left foot in a walking boot in the locker room.

Per the Buccaneers' official injury report, Jackson hasn't practiced all week.

After spending three seasons with the Washington Redskins, Jackson signed with the Buccaneers last offseason. The three-time Pro Bowler ranks second on the team with 668 receiving yards, but his average of 13.4 yards per reception is the worst of his 10-year career.