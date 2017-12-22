Arsenal and Liverpool Play Out Thrilling Draw in Premier League on Friday

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino secured a point for Liverpool in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Friday in the Premier League, having earlier seen his side squander a two-goal advantage.

The visitors were the dominant force early on and took a deserved lead through Philippe Coutinho's header. They should have scored more against their hapless hosts in the first period, although they doubled their advantage quickly in the second half through Mohamed Salah.

Arsenal then produced a stunning five-minute spell in which they turned the game on its head. Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil all struck, putting the Gunners 3-2 in front in incredible circumstances.

Arsenal were unable to nullify the visitors, though, and the Reds got back on terms through Firmino's left-footed shot in the 71st minute.

The draw keeps Liverpool in fourth, a point ahead of the Gunners.

The match started with a blow for the Reds, as captain Jordan Henderson limped out with a hamstring injury.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

James Milner's introduction in the 13th minute didn't hinder Liverpool, as they revelled in the space Arsenal afforded them. After getting in behind the Gunners a couple of times, they eventually made a break count on 26 minutes.

Salah scampered down the right and saw his cross deflect into the air. It fell perfectly for Coutinho, who cushioned a header past Petr Cech in the Arsenal goal.

It was the first time Coutinho scored with his head in his Premier League career:

From that point on, it was all Liverpool. Firmino whipped a shot narrowly over, and then Salah should have scored after a horrendous error from Laurent Koscielny. Cech stopped the shot, and Sadio Mane fired over acrobatically.

The Reds were excellent, but Arsenal were abject in all facets of their play. As journalist James McNicholas noted, Liverpool were proving too much for the Gunners, who should've been dead and buried at half-time:

There was little difference in the game after the interval, as Liverpool continued to shred Arsenal on the counter. Within seven minutes of the restart, Salah had them 2-0 up with his 15th goal of the Premier League season.

The Egyptian made his way forward after being released by Firmino and had time to guide his shot from the edge of the box past Cech via a small deflection.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press/Associated Press

All looked lost for Arsenal at this juncture before they mounted a stunning comeback from seemingly nowhere. It started 40 seconds after Salah netted, when Sanchez sneaked in at the back post ahead of Joe Gomez to halve the deficit.

With the Emirates Stadium suddenly abuzz, Arsenal played with more purpose. And there was certainly ambition about Xhaka's long-range strike three minutes later, as he hammered the Gunners level from 25 yards.

As former Sunderland 'keeper David Preece noted, the goalkeeping from Simon Mignolet left much to be desired:

Momentum had shifted drastically, and Arsenal were now finding gaps all over the field. They cut Liverpool apart two minutes before the hour mark to move ahead.

Alexandre Lacazette held up the ball brilliantly in the area and put Ozil through on goal with a delightful back heel. The German then impudently dinked the ball over Mignolet to send the Emirates wild; Arsenal had scored three times in six minutes.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Journalist Cristian Nyari commented on Liverpool's imbalance as the Gunners pulled them apart:

The only positive for Liverpool was they had time to recover. And with Arsenal still looking ropey in defence, they were able to create a chance to do so.

Firmino found space on the edge of the area and struck towards goal with his left foot. Cech got two hands to the ball and should have kept it out, but it squirmed out of his grasp and into the back of the net.

At this point, the contest was turning into a classic. Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian commented on a remarkable game:

There were still 19 minutes to go after Firmino's equaliser, and neither side appeared ready to take a backwards step. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp even called upon former Arsenal man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 84th minute in the hope he could conjure a winning moment against his former club.

The breakneck pace slowed in the final stages, though, with both sides having seemingly punched out one another. In the end, both will leave the field feeling a little disappointed they were unable to see this one out.

The Reds next play on Tuesday and will face Swansea City, who sit bottom of the Premier League table, while Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace on Thursday at Selhurst Park.