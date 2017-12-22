PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Friday Results, Scores and Latest Schedule

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson took care of business during Friday's PDC World Darts Championship action, beating James Wilson and Peter Lim, respectively, in Round 2.

Van Gerwen put together a phenomenal performance, continuing his title defence in style, while Anderson was far from his best against popular veteran Lim, who came agonisingly close to a nine-darter.

Here's a look at Friday's full results and the schedule for Saturday:

Friday Results

Gerwyn Price 4-1 Ian White

Vincent van der Voort 4-0 Steve Beaton

Jan Dekker 2-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Mensur Suljovic 4-2 Robert Thornton

Gary Anderson 4-1 Paul Lim

Michael van Gerwen 4-0 James Wilson

Saturday Schedule

Afternoon Session (1pm GMT)

Keegan Brown v Zoran Lerchbacher

Michael Smith v Rob Cross

Steve West v Jermaine Wattimena

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Daryl Gurney v John Henderson

Phil Taylor v Justin Pipe

Raymond van Barneveld v Kyle Anderson

Recap

Defending champion Van Gerwen took a flying start on Friday and reminded everyone what he can do when he's at his best in the win over Wilson. The 45-year-old put up a decent fight, but there was no stopping Mighty Mike, who wasted little time on his way to a 3-0 lead and a 110 average.

The onslaught started in the very first leg:

Wilson had just two chances at the doubles during the first three sets, and while he had a few more looks in the fourth, he couldn't avoid the whitewash or even win a single leg. Mighty Mike's final average was an astonishing score of 108.65.

Per Live Darts, he was understandably satisfied afterwards:

Anderson was far from his best in a 4-1 win over Lim, but the 63-year-old stole the show throughout their match and gave the fans plenty of reasons to cheer, nonetheless.

The highlight of their contest was undoubtedly this near-perfect leg, via Sky Sports Darts:

The veteran would end up losing the leg and set, however, highlighting his struggles on the doubles. As a result, the Flying Scotsman cruised to the finish line, taking out 73 in the final leg.

In the afternoon session, there were no real surprises. Gerwyn Price finally made it out of the first round of the World Championship with a routine win over Ian White, courtesy of an average of 96.93.

Young talent Dimitri Van den Bergh continued his fine form, as the 23-year-old pushed on with a 4-2 win over Jan Dekker. Sports commentator Stuart Pyke loved it:

The 2017 World Youth Championship is the only Belgian left in the tournament following Kim Huybrechts' shock loss at the hands of James Richardson.

Saturday's action will include darts legend Phil Taylor, who takes on Justin Pipe, and the clash between Raymond van Barneveld and Kyle Anderson.