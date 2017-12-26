Draymond Green Becomes 6th Player to Record Triple-Double on Christmas

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green racked up 12 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block over 40 minutes during Monday's 2017 NBA Finals rematch versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Not only did the Warriors take home a 99-92 victory, but Green joined a group of just six total players to notch a triple-double on Christmas, per ESPN Stats & Info. The only players to previously accomplish the same feat include Russell Westbrook (2013), LeBron James (2010), Billy Cunningham (1970), John Havlicek (1967) and Oscar Robertson—who did so on four different occasions during the 1960s.

Green's triple-double Monday also marked his first of the 2017-18 campaign. He totaled five of them last season and a whopping 13 during 2015-16. Despite failing to do so in another game so far this season, the sixth-year forward averages 10.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, putting him in a good position to pick up more in the future.

Golden State's victory got the team back on track after the Denver Nuggets throttled it 96-81 on Saturday, ending an 11-game winning streak. The victory, combined with a Houston Rockets loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, pushed the Warriors to a one-game lead over the Rockets in the Western Conference.

Green and the Warriors will attempt to extend their respective accomplishments to two straight when they return to the floor Wednesday against the Utah Jazz (15-19).