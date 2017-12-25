Real Madrid Transfer News: Top Targets for Los Blancos in January Window

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Real Madrid will enter the January transfer window with few needs to address, but they are expected to make a splash, nonetheless. Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will likely be their main target, and the name of Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi also keeps popping up in the rumour mill.

AS' Sergio Santos Chozas has already reported on Los Blancos' plans for Kepa, who will become a free agent in the summer. Contract negotiations with the Basque club have stalled, and Real will trigger his €20 million buyout clause in January rather than wait for him to arrive on a free transfer, per the article.

By triggering the clause, the La Liga giants would spend heavily for just six extra months of Kepa, and the 23-year-old is currently sidelined through injury. Regardless, it appears this move will go through, per AS' Robbie Dunne:

Kepa is a Spain international and widely regarded as La Roja's second-best option in goal behind David De Gea. Like the Manchester United man, he's an impressive stopper on his line, known for his great reflexes and highlight-reel saves.

Kepa is also solid on crosses and generally limits mistakes, which would make him an upgrade on current starter Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican has had some great moments with Los Blancos, but too many blunders have forced the team to look elsewhere.

Here's a look at some of Kepa's best saves from last season:

His foot injury complicates the deal somewhat, as Real will be expecting an immediate impact―if they didn't, they would just wait until summer. Navas is expected to stick around for now, though, and could hold the fort until Kepa is ready.

Elsewhere, Icardi seems the most likely target to address Real's needs up front, even though he and his entourage maintain Inter are his sole focus.

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Rumours have been so persistent that his wife, Wanda Nara―who also acts as his agent―appeared on television programme Verissimo (h/t Marca) to address the speculation.

She said: "The heart of Mauro and our children is Nerazzurro. And we always hope to be at Inter, but it depends on the club. I don't know anything about Real Madrid, but Mauro would stay at Inter all his life. ... However, it depends on other things."

Per Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi, there have also been reports on a potential new contract with Inter, which includes a relatively minor buyout clause:

Icardi has been one of the unsung heroes of Serie A for years now, scoring in bunches for an Inter side that has consistently disappointed. Last season, he bagged 24 goals, and he's on pace to eclipse that number in the ongoing campaign:

The 24-year-old has few weaknesses to his game, but scoring is what he does best. With Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo both struggling in La Liga, Los Blancos could use his tremendous output, and the fact he wouldn't be cup-tied in the UEFA Champions League is a major bonus.

A January move seems unlikely but wouldn't be impossible―Inter's form has been shaky since their scoreless draw against Juventus on December 9. And with fixtures against AC Milan, Lazio, Fiorentina and Roma on the horizon, the Nerrazzuri could be in crisis by the midway point of the transfer window.