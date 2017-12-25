NBA Experts Mock Draft 2018 All-Star Game Rosters

0 of 23

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

For the first time in history, the NBA's All-Star Game rosters will be determined through a playground-style draft. Someone will inevitably take offense when LeBron James or Stephen Curry (the likely choices as the captains from their respective conferences) leaves them on the board for too long, so we're taking the decisions out of their hands.

Yours truly will be standing in for James (I'll vacate that responsibility once the hypothetical clash is actually being played), while Dan Favale is representing Curry. We'll each be making all the selections and providing the written justifications for our choices, but please feel free to direct all compliments to me and criticisms to Dan.

The format here is pretty simple.

The two of us argued for hours and hours about the selected All-Stars, which follow typical roster restrictions: five starters and seven reserves from each conference. The starters must be comprised of two backcourt and three frontcourt players; those compositions are mirrored for the reserves, plus the addition of two wild-card selections at any position for each conference.

Here's the final pool—the product of some unanimity and plenty of compromise:

Look, snubs are inevitable here, and it's the holiday season. Go easy on us and submit any and all complaints to either expandtheallstarrostersalready@hotmail.com. Special shoutouts to Bradley Beal, Clint Capela, Paul George, Nikola Jokic and John Wall.

Dan was gracious enough to grant me the first pick, so I'll be kicking this process off by selecting from the starters. Once they're depleted, we can move on to the reserves and complete our rosters.

Let the battle commence.