Jinder Mahal's WWE Year in Review: Full Breakdown and Grade for 2017

Jinder Mahal is a perfectly serviceable professional wrestler.

He understands the value of wearing an opponent down, working a limb or joint and cutting off the inevitable attempt at a babyface comeback. In many ways, he has graduated from the Triple H School of Work Rate in that he wrestles a cerebral, slower-paced bout with eyes on it becoming a scientific mat classic.

Unfortunately in 2017, that oftentimes clashed with the styles utilized by his most prominent opponents.

Shinsuke Nakamura had his Japanese Strong Style offset by Mahal's slower, more methodical pace. Randy Orton, a like-minded worker, was forced to amp up the intensity to almost laughable levels during the Punjabi Prison match at Battleground.

Only AJ Styles was able to have the quality of match with Mahal that the WWE Championship warrants, and a great deal of that can be attributed to his ability to work superb contests with Superstars of all approaches.

Despite holding the WWE title from May through November, it is difficult to pick one of Mahal's matches and label it great. That he was elevated directly from the undercard, where he was primarily a jobber who bumped around for the opposition, to the main event, where he was expected to carry 20-minute-plus bouts, did not help matters.

As 2018 approaches, one can only hope Mahal continues to learn on the job and one day delivers that outstanding main event match his hard work and dedication outside the ring have hopefully prepared him for.

Grade: C