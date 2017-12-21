Darryl Strawberry Says Sex Addiction Led to Relations Between Innings of Games

Suchat Pederson/Associated Press

Former Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry revealed his sexual addiction drove him to engage in sex during games when he played.

According to A.J. Perez of USA Today, Strawberry made the admission Thursday during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show. The 55-year-old said his coaches and teammates "covered" for him in between innings when he would do so.

While Strawberry said his coaches and teammates "were pretty cool" for covering for him, Dr. Oz told him they were enabling the behavior.

Strawberry played from 1983 through 1999 for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees. The eight-time All-Star hit 335 home runs during his career.

This isn't the first time he revealed he had sex during games. In 2016, he appeared on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Radio and said the same thing, via Mike Oz of Big League Stew.

In a Thursday article, Oz noted Strawberry has since gone through recovery and started a ministry with his wife to help others handle some of the same addictions he faced. He has also written a book, Don't Give Up On Me: Shedding Light on Addiction with Darryl Strawberry, and he told Dr. Oz that he previously reached out to former NBA player Lamar Odom to help him with his struggles.