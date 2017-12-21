Jadeveon Clowney Sent Trash Cans by Jaguars Fans After DE Ripped Blake Bortles

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Jaguars fans are defending their quarterback.

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, fans spent Thursday sending trash cans to Jadeveon Clowney's house in response to his comments against Blake Bortles.

The Houston Texans defensive end referred to Bortles as "trash" after his team's 45-7 blowout loss to Jacksonville Sunday, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Bortles took the comments in stride, especially considering his 10-4 squad is on the brink of its first playoff appearance since 2007.

"I could care less," the quarterback said Wednesday, per John Oehser of the team's official site. "If how we’re playing and how I’m playing...if that’s trash, then I’m fine with being trash."

Jacksonville fans were not quite as mature, sending a tangible message to the division rival.

"It's Christmas. It's the season of giving," Bonnie Upright, who apparently came up with the idea, explained, per DiRocco. "Let's have a little fun with it. So I did. ... I just wished him a merry Christmas from a trash-loving Jaguars fan."

While Clowney is heading to his second straight Pro Bowl, these gifts are may add an unwanted sting to what has been a disappointing year in Houston.