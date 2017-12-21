Jadeveon Clowney Sent Trash Cans by Jaguars Fans After DE Ripped Blake Bortles

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2017

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, left, looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, in Jacksonville, Fla. Clearly frustrated following a 45-7 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday, Clowney called Bortles trash after the game.“If how we’re playing and how I’m playing is trash, then I’m fine with being trash,” Bortles said Wednesday, Dec. 20.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Jaguars fans are defending their quarterback. 

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, fans spent Thursday sending trash cans to Jadeveon Clowney's house in response to his comments against Blake Bortles.

The Houston Texans defensive end referred to Bortles as "trash" after his team's 45-7 blowout loss to Jacksonville Sunday, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Bortles took the comments in stride, especially considering his 10-4 squad is on the brink of its first playoff appearance since 2007.

"I could care less," the quarterback said Wednesday, per John Oehser of the team's official site. "If how we’re playing and how I’m playing...if that’s trash, then I’m fine with being trash."

Jacksonville fans were not quite as mature, sending a tangible message to the division rival.

"It's Christmas. It's the season of giving," Bonnie Upright, who apparently came up with the idea, explained, per DiRocco. "Let's have a little fun with it. So I did. ... I just wished him a merry Christmas from a trash-loving Jaguars fan."

While Clowney is heading to his second straight Pro Bowl, these gifts are may add an unwanted sting to what has been a disappointing year in Houston.

Related

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Steelers Defense Makes Them Truly Dangerous

    Sean Tomlinson
    via Bleacher Report
    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Steelers Clinch Playoff Bye with Win Over Texans

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report
    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Texans Scratch Cornerback Williams

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jerry Confident in Jason Garrett

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report