2018 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects After Week 16

The NFL regular season is coming to a close, but the draft cycle is starting to heat up.

In the near future, 20 franchises will close the book on 2017 and begin writing the first chapters of their 2018 stories. College scouting has been happening throughout the fall, but All-Star showcases and the annual combine lead teams to the draft.

And it's going to be fascinating.

Quarterbacks and other offensive players figure to dominate the early portion of the first round, but it's reasonable to expect a heavy run of defenders in the latter half. That's how this early mock draft sees it too.

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. New York Giants: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

3. Indianapolis Colts: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

4. Cleveland Browns (via HOU): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bradley Chubb, EDGE, NC State

6. Denver Broncos: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

7. San Francisco 49ers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

8. New York Jets: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

9. Chicago Bears: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

11. Oakland Raiders: Roquan Smith, ILB, Georgia

12. Miami Dolphins: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

13. Arizona Cardinals: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

14. Green Bay Packers: Arden Key, EDGE, LSU

15. Washington: Derwin James, S, Florida State

16. Los Angeles Chargers: Billy Price, OL, Ohio State

17. Dallas Cowboys: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

18. Buffalo Bills: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

19. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

20. Seattle Seahawks: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

21. Baltimore Ravens: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

22. Atlanta Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

23. Tennessee Titans: Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College

24. Carolina Panthers: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

25. Buffalo Bills (via KC): Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

26. Jacksonville Jaguars: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

27. New Orleans Saints: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

28. Los Angeles Rams: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

30. Minnesota Vikings: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

31. New England Patriots: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Most Intriguing Fits

Chicago Bears: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

The Chicago Bears appear to have found a franchise quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky, but he's developing in spite of the receiving corps, not because of it.

Sure, Chicago lost 2016 breakout Cameron Meredith during the preseason because of a knee injury. He's not a top receiver on a contender, though. And as promising as Kevin White was, what he is— an injury-prone wideout—hasn't helped the Bears for three years.

Calvin Ridley is accustomed to being the No. 1 guy. This season, he leads Alabama with 55 receptions. The No. 2 pass-catcher, Bo Scarbrough, has managed just 14.

That's a stunning difference in volume. And the Bears would love to have a player capable of handling that target share.

Chicago should also examine taking SMU receiver Courtland Sutton, but Ridley's ability to create space in quick-hitting routes would be a considerable help for Trubisky.

Green Bay Packers: Arden Key, EDGE, LSU

Green Bay Packers fans could be split after reading this news, no matter whether they first discovered it earlier or are hearing it now: Clay Matthews might get cut.

According to Spotrac, the franchise would have $0 of dead cap should it waive the versatile linebacker this offseason. Otherwise, His cap hit for 2018 is $11.4 million. Green Bay could try to re-sign Matthews at a lower price, but we can only speculate on all of this.

What's certain is the Packers need disruptors on the defensive front—whether Matthews is back or not. Arden Key collected 21 sacks during his time at LSU, also recording 28 official hurries and four forced fumbles.

However, the talented edge-rusher does have a couple of concerns. In addition to leaving the team temporarily prior to the 2017 season to deal with a personal matter, Key battled injuries as a junior and won't appear in the Citrus Bowl, per Shea Dixon of 247Sports.

And the Packers must be tired of injuries on defense. The unit seems to be depleted by the end of the regular season every year.

Key is a high-upside player at a position of need, but Green Bay might favor a player with fewer secondary concerns.

Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

While the Packers should consider an edge-rusher in Round 1, Detroit ought to leave the first day with a defensive end.

Ezekiel Ansah will be a free agent in March, but even if he returns, the organization needs to bolster the position. Depth is lacking, and Ansah hasn't been especially reliable lately anyway.

Fortunately for the Lions, there should be plenty of quality options in the back half of the opening round. Clelin Ferrell, provided he declares for the draft, should excel in athleticism testing at offseason events and could be the best of the players remaining on the board by the time Detroit is on the clock.

Over the past two seasons, Ferrell has tallied 29.5 tackles for loss with 14.5 sacks and 16 hurries on a dominant Clemson defensive line. He earned first-team AP All-America honors this year, showcasing excellent burst and an ability to play the run.

Detroit could also look at Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Oklahoma) or Sam Hubbard (Ohio State), but Ferrell is worth a mid-first-round selection.

