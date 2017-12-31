10 Things to Get Most Excited About on WWE Programming in 2018

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Even the most pessimistic WWE fan has to be giddy thinking about some of the moments, matches and events that will come in 2018.

Braun Strowman will add another 12 months of fury and ruin to our memories. A brand-new tournament, WrestleMania and the women's division making history all make it easy to get excited. New faces and sidelined stars will make an impact on the year too.

WWE will inevitably disappoint chunks of the audience with the Superstars it chooses to push to the background or how it books its shows, but there's good reason to be hopeful as 2018 kicks off.

There are things about the coming year that are sure to be excellent. The Monster of Men is one of them. A bolstered roster is another. And another one is spelled N-X-T.