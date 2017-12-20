5-Star S Prospect Jaiden Woodbey Flips Commitment to Florida St. from Ohio St.

Gary Housteau, 247Sports

Jaiden Woodbey, a 5-star safety hailing from Fontana, California, committed to the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday after initially pledging to attend Ohio State University.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Woodbey is the 27th-ranked recruit overall and the No. 2 safety in the class of 2018. He's also the fourth-ranked player in the state of California behind wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, wide receiver Devon Williams and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart.

Woodbey initially committed to Ohio State in February, but his intentions shifted after the Seminoles replaced former head coach Jimbo Fisher with Willie Taggart.

As Cleveland.com's Bill Landis noted, Woodbey "tweeted last week an off-hand comment about the fact that the previous Florida State staff, then under now-Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, never offered him. New Florida State coach Willie Taggart, who recruited Woodbey some at Oregon, quickly followed up with an offer to the 5-star prospect from Fontana, California, that same day."

Needless to say, Woodbey's change of heart is great news for Florida State.

The Seminoles had yet to land a 5-star recruit for their 2018 class prior to Woodbey's announcement, and his arrival should bolster a secondary that's looking like it could be among the nation's most formidable a few years down the line.

In addition to Woodbey, Florida State has snared commitments from 4-star cornerbacks Anthony Lytton and Asante Samuel Jr.

All told, FSU has now locked down four recruits inside the 247Sports' composite top 100.