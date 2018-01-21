Nick Foles Undergoes X-Rays for Ribs Injury After Eagles Win vs. Vikings

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

In the midst of one of the best performances of his career, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles suffered a rib injury during the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Foles underwent postgame X-rays, although the injury doesn't appear to be serious, per ESPN's Sal Paolantonio (via Adam Schefter of ESPN).

"They were just checking," Foles explained after the examination, via Schefter. "I’m good. I’m good."

Even with the supposed injury, the quarterback threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-7 win.

Still, it makes sense for the Eagles to be cautious heading into the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. They can not afford another setback at quarterback after MVP candidate Carson Wentz was lost for the season with a torn ACL he suffered in December against the Los Angeles Rams.

Foles came into the game after Wentz's setback and led the Eagles to victory. He was tasked with keeping their Super Bowl hopes alive as well and responded by winning his first two starts to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

He was a 2013 Pro Bowler with the Eagles when he finished with 2,891 passing yards, 27 touchdown throws and two interceptions but failed to replicate those totals the following few seasons on the Eagles, St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.

However, his performance during the past two playoff games showed he can be trusted to lead a winning team.

If Foles is unable to play, the Eagles will have to turn to Nate Sudfeld. The second-year playmaker from Indiana got his first regular-season action in Week 17 against the Cowboys but couldn't lead the offense to a single point in a 6-0 loss, so Philadelphia needs its current starter to stay healthy.