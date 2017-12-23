The 5 Best Opponents for John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 34

0 of 5

credit: wwe.com

No one can see John Cena.

That's because WWE's most controversial top guy of all time is not around anymore. The man so many critics wished would just go away has done just that. Cena is down to a less than part-time schedule; he heard Hollywood's call, and he answered.

It was the next logical step for him.

He still comes around, but his appearances are sporadic at best. Cena is making a name for himself outside WWE. Even the haters would have to agree Cena earned the right to call his own shots after a 17-year career in Vince McMahon's company.

He carried WWE on his back for the majority of his run. He was always destined to reach a point when he could begin to transition to an existence outside of a WWE ring. But just because he's not around that much does not mean the company will not book him at WrestleMania 34 on April 8, 2018.

It's WWE's biggest night of the year, and there's surely no chance that Cena will miss it. WrestleMania is the night when the top stars come out to tear the house down and help break attendance records. Cena is one of the best at doing both and will assuredly do his part again at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

But which Superstar will he face?

The possibility of Cena once again putting a younger talent over, as he did with Roman Reigns at No Mercy, may be small. The 16-time world champion symbolically passed the torch during that match, so that sort of moment may not happen again. So if a New Era Superstar is not on Cena's shortlist of potential opponents, who is?