The 5 Best Opponents for John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 34

The 5 Best Opponents for John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 34December 23, 2017
No one can see John Cena.
That's because WWE's most controversial top guy of all time is not around anymore. The man so many critics wished would just go away has done just that. Cena is down to a less than part-time schedule; he heard Hollywood's call, and he answered.
It was the next logical step for him.
He still comes around, but his appearances are sporadic at best. Cena is making a name for himself outside WWE. Even the haters would have to agree Cena earned the right to call his own shots after a 17-year career in Vince McMahon's company.
He carried WWE on his back for the majority of his run. He was always destined to reach a point when he could begin to transition to an existence outside of a WWE ring. But just because he's not around that much does not mean the company will not book him at WrestleMania 34 on April 8, 2018.
It's WWE's biggest night of the year, and there's surely no chance that Cena will miss it. WrestleMania is the night when the top stars come out to tear the house down and help break attendance records. Cena is one of the best at doing both and will assuredly do his part again at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
But which Superstar will he face?
The possibility of Cena once again putting a younger talent over, as he did with Roman Reigns at No Mercy, may be small. The 16-time world champion symbolically passed the torch during that match, so that sort of moment may not happen again. So if a New Era Superstar is not on Cena's shortlist of potential opponents, who is?
Brock Lesnar
There are multiple reasons why John Cena and Brock Lesnar have no business facing off at WrestleMania 34.
Fans have seen this match before. Cena won against Lesnar when The Beast Incarnate returned to WWE in 2012. Lesnar won their rematch in 2014. Cena was battered to a pulp but managed to win the first one. But he was mangled when he lost the second one.
Both men came into WWE together, and each one has made a massive impact on the company that will never be forgotten. Fans know their history. What story is left to tell?
But therein could be the reason why this match has to happen. It could be booked as Cena's last chance, the night on which he has to prove to himself he can still compete at a high level. He also would want to move past the devastation he endured when Lesnar squashed him at SummerSlam 2014.
If that's not enough to make fans bite, maybe a stipulation could be added to sweeten the deal.
Whoever loses the match could lose his job. If Lesnar can't once again destroy Cena, then he calls it a career and leaves. If Cena cannot overcome The Beast Incarnate, he goes back to Hollywood and only comes back for special appearances. His in-ring career would be over, and the company would move on without him.
That could be enough to draw the fans' interest and create some compelling television along the way.
Shane McMahon
Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan appear to be heading toward a WrestleMania 34 showdown.
SmackDown Live's top authority figures have heat, and though it defies logic, the only payoff to that heat could be a match at 'Mania. But WWE has yet to medically clear Bryan to compete.
But what if John Cena competed for him?
Cena is still part of the SmackDown roster, so it's possible this match could happen. He has always been a guy who stands for what's right and never backs down. He could come in following a heel turn by Shane, making the save as Bryan is backed into a corner.
Fans would love to see Bryan get back into the ring to wrestle, and he would surely love to do so too. But if that is not possible, then this may be the best alternative. McMahon's future as SmackDown Live commissioner could be on the line, as well as Bryan's future as SmackDown general manager.
The pressure would be on Cena to go in and win one for the good guys. He's made a career of that in WWE, and there's no reason to believe he will stop now.
Triple H
Triple H is staying in ring shape. It's obvious he's going to compete at WrestleMania 34. But could he compete against Cena?
Much like a possible match against Shane McMahon, this one would likely be a symbolic event. Cena would once again be fighting the good fight, doing his part to defend the company he loves so dearly. Everyone knows Triple H's character is a tyrant, just as everyone also knows it's been a long time since he was humbled.
Cena could be the man to do just that.
They do have a history, but they are in much different places than they were before. Hunter is the boss, while Cena is wrapping up his in-ring career. Both of them are part time wrestlers, and both of them have the company's best interests at heart.
But if they cross paths again under the right circumstances, chaos could ensue. If that happens, then Cena may once again play The Game. Triple H is surely not going anywhere. Cena will probably not disappear afterward, either.
This would be more about bragging rights—it would be a way for each man to test himself and see what he has left in the tank. If stipulations were added, they would only increase the intrigue. It could be that this match is a win for both men regardless of which one goes over.
The Undertaker
This was the one many fans predicted for years.
It may not have the allure of The Undertaker versus Sting, but The Undertaker versus John Cena is still an intriguing matchup. Both men have carried the banner for the company, yet they have never worked a singles match together on the biggest night of the year.
Could it happen in 2018?
The biggest problem with this scenario is that Taker seemingly retired after facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. Cena also put The Big Dog over when Reigns won at No Mercy. In each instance, it felt as though the torch had been passed.
Reigns is the new top guy. But is The Deadman done, or could he come back for one more match? This one would not be about titles or stipulations or the future of WWE.
This one would be for the fans. But is there enough demand among the WWE faithful to see this bout take place?
Taker is in a good spot. He can get healthy and enjoy life outside of WWE. The same is true of Cena. But each man's inner competitor could be too much to ignore, so a match featuring two of WWE's top legends could finally happen. They would surely love the opportunity to mix it up, and the company may find it's just too tempting a prospect to pass up.
Kurt Angle
When John Cena stepped up to Kurt Angle on June 27, 2002, the complexion of WWE changed.
That change did not happen overnight, but it did happen. Cena came in like a breath of fresh air and made an immediate impact. In the years that followed, he evolved into the main event performer fans know today. He took WWE by storm.
But it all began with Angle.
Cena versus Angle at WrestleMania 34 would be the perfect way to bring WWE full circle. Cena has done it all in his career and has no mountain left to climb. The same is true of Angle. Why not book the match that bridged the gap from The Attitude Era to The Ruthless Aggression Era?
The match would be top notch because Cena and Angle would settle for nothing less. WWE would have a great main event with years of history behind it, and both men would deliver a WrestleMania moment that would never be forgotten.
No titles are needed, and no bragging rights would be collected. This one would be a thank you match from Cena to Angle and from Angle to WWE. Fans can hate Cena as much as they want, but no one can deny the beauty of this prospective contest.
Maybe the time will come when Cena once again steps up and challenges Angle. It may be the best way to get Cena back to The Grandest Stage of Them All.
