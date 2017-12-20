Venus Williams Won't Be Charged from June Car Accident

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, police announced Wednesday that Venus Williams will not face criminal charges after she was involved in a fatal car accident on June 9.

"Based upon this investigation and relevant Florida state statutes, no charges will be filed in this case," police wrote, according to the Sun Sentinel's Tonya Alanez and Erika Pesantes.



Linda Barson, who was driving the vehicle Williams collided with, will also not be charged. Barson's husband, Jerome, died after he suffered spleen lacerations, pelvic fractures and spinal fractures in the accident.

Police initially found Williams at fault for the accident, but they later released a statement saying she entered the intersection legally.

According to ESPN.com news services, police said Williams "was cut off by another car, setting off a chain of events that seconds later resulted in a fatal crash with a third car."

"Based on the evidence obtained in the ongoing investigation, it has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal, and attempted to travel north through the intersection to Ballen Isles Drive," the statement read, per the Palm Beach Post's Sarah Peters.

In July, TMZ released the surveillance video referenced by police:

"I was caught in the middle," Williams told a responding officer, according to Alanez and Pesantes. "I never saw that car coming."

Barson's daughter, Audrey Gassner-Dunayer, has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion.

According to NBC News, Williams' legal team responded and said she "was not to blame" and that the Barsons were at fault for failing to maintain their vehicle and failing to wear seat belts.