Jimmy Butler Says He Owes Nikola Jokic for Bloody Lip in 2016 Olympics

Elsa/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler left the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro with a gold medal, but he also ended up with a busted lip thanks to Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic—who caught the Minnesota Timberwolves forward with an elbow in the United States' title tilt against Serbia.

As it turns out, Butler didn't put that incident in the rear-view mirror.

"I still owe him," Butler said before the Nuggets hosted the Timberwolves on Wednesday, according to the Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda. "He busted my lip in the Olympics, so don’t think I've forgotten about that. He did, on a screen. He caught me with one of those chicken wings. It’s OK. I don’t forget, though."

After taking home the gold, Butler joked about being on the receiving end of Jokic's elbow.

"Messed my swag up," he said, according to the Chicago Tribune's Teddy Greenstein. "Now I can't take no photos, and the honeys are not gonna look at my pictures."

Wednesday's meeting will mark the first of two games between the Timberwolves and Nuggets over the next week.

Once the two Northwest Division foes do battle at Pepsi Center, the scene will shift to Target Center for a showdown on Dec. 27.