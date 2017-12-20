Jimmy Butler Says He Owes Nikola Jokic for Bloody Lip in 2016 Olympics

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2017

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Nikola Jokic #14 of Serbia looks to pass the ball over Jimmy Butler #4 of United States during the Men's Gold medal game on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1 on August 21, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler left the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro with a gold medal, but he also ended up with a busted lip thanks to Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic—who caught the Minnesota Timberwolves forward with an elbow in the United States' title tilt against Serbia. 

As it turns out, Butler didn't put that incident in the rear-view mirror. 

"I still owe him," Butler said before the Nuggets hosted the Timberwolves on Wednesday, according to the Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda. "He busted my lip in the Olympics, so don’t think I've forgotten about that. He did, on a screen. He caught me with one of those chicken wings. It’s OK. I don’t forget, though."

After taking home the gold, Butler joked about being on the receiving end of Jokic's elbow. 

"Messed my swag up," he said, according to the Chicago Tribune's Teddy Greenstein. "Now I can't take no photos, and the honeys are not gonna look at my pictures."

Wednesday's meeting will mark the first of two games between the Timberwolves and Nuggets over the next week. 

Once the two Northwest Division foes do battle at Pepsi Center, the scene will shift to Target Center for a showdown on Dec. 27. 

Related

    NBA logo
    NBA

    IT's Reaction to Cavs Trade Revealed in Players' Tribune Video

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report
    Video Play Button
    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Embiid Learned to Trust the Process

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs 'Sniffing Around' DeAndre Jordan

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ Gifted Homeless Children with Jordan Gear for Christmas

    Complex
    via Complex