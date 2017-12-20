5-Star DE Prospect Brenton Cox Commits to Georgia over Alabama

Photo Credit: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs landed one of the best recruits in the 2018 class Wednesday when defensive end Brenton Cox joined the fold.

Radi Nabulsi of Rivals' UGASports.com reported the news, noting Cox chose Georgia over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Cox is a 5-star prospect and the No. 22 overall player, No. 2 strong-side defensive end and No. 5 player from the state of Georgia in his class.

Cox chose between the two SEC schools Wednesday, but it wasn't long ago he was considered a part of Ohio State's 2018 recruiting haul. He announced on Twitter on Dec. 6 he was decommitting from the Buckeyes and reopening his recruitment, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and his staff took advantage.

The Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff this season and figure to remain on the short list of the best programs in the country moving forward given Smart's early recruiting prowess. They are No. 2 on 247Sports' 2018 class rankings behind only Ohio State and now have a top-notch prospect to anchor their defensive line in the coming years.

He brings an enticing combination of size and speed at 6'4 ½" and 247 pounds, and he can use his frame to establish a push into the backfield while utilizing his athleticism to get past offensive tackles and to opposing quarterbacks.

For as great as the 2017 season has been for Georgia, it is only tied for 57th in the country with 26 total sacks. Adding Cox should bolster that number and make Georgia's defense even more formidable.