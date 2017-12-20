Khloe Kardashian Confirms She's Pregnant with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson's Baby

Khloe Kardashian announced Wednesday that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!" 

Us Weekly first reported in September that the couple was expecting its first child. 

Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since October 2016.

Rumors have since surfaced that the two were engaged, but Kardashian denied them in an interview with YOU Magazine's Elaine Lipworth

"I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in, and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way," she told Lipworth in August. "I believe in marriage, and I want to be married again one day, but I don't have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages." 

