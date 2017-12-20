Neymar Picks Up Assist as PSG Beat Caen 3-1 in Ligue 1

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (L) vies with Caen's French goalkeeper Remy Vercoutre during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Caen at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on December 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain's excellent start to the Ligue 1 season continued on Wednesday, as Neymar helped his side to a 3-1 win against Caen in the French capital.

Edinson Cavani gave PSG the lead after 21 minutes, connecting with a backheel after meeting Kylian Mbappe's cross.

Mbappe was the hero in the second half as he doubled the advantage, finishing with style as Neymar started the move for the hosts.

Neymar was a constant menace towards the visitors throughout the match, going close on several occasions as the league leaders played with dominance and intent.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian MBappe (bottom) celebrates with Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani after scoring during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Caen at the Parc des Princes stadium in Pa
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The Brazilian superstar almost grabbed a goal after 69 minutes, but he hit the post after excellent work from Javier Pastore.

The Argentina international fed in Neymar as the attacker broke through the defence, but the forward could not find a finish.

Caen goalkeeper Vincent Bessat was forced to save his team on several occasions with timely stops, but the third came in the closing stages. 

Yuri Berchiche took the plaudits, closing the game out with a powerful strike which found the bottom corner with nine minutes to play.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (L) vies with Caen's French goalkeeper Remy Vercoutre during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Caen at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on December 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRA
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Neymar earned the assist for Yuri, giving the Spaniard a rare goal to add to his merits.

The visitors earned a consolation in the final seconds, with Ivan Santini scoring a late penalty kick.

It was yet another convincing display from PSG, and the influence of Neymar is undoubted after his move from Barcelona.

Cavani appears comfortable with the presence of Brazil hitman, but the potential of Mbappe has made PSG a team capable of winning any trophy they set their minds on.

