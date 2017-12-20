Alvaro Morata's Late Goal Saves Chelsea vs. Bournemouth in Wild Carabao Cup Win

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea broke Bournemouth hearts and advanced to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after Alvaro Morata quickly responded to Dan Gosling's 90th-minute equaliser to seal a dramatic 2-1 win for the Stamford Bridge hosts.

An early breakthrough from Willian stood for 77 minutes before Gosling thought he'd forced extra-time with a terrific last-gasp leveller, only for substitute Morata to head straight up the other end and put Chelsea back ahead.

The west Londoners will join Premier League leaders Manchester City in the semi-final draw alongside Arsenal and Bristol City, who knocked out holders Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Ethan Ampadu, 17, was one of the Chelsea youngsters offered a starting role in the midweek clash, while Kenedy deputised for Marcos Alonso at left wing-back and Michy Batshuayi started up front.

Davide Zappacosta also made a rare start in the opposite wing-back role near to Danny Drinkwater, the summer signing making just his fourth start since moving to Stamford Bridge.

It wasn't long before the tactical shift took effect, either, as Batshuayi and Kenedy both had a hand in crafting Willian's opener after 13 minutes.

The latter in particular deserved high praise for his clever backheel to Cesc Fabregas, who squared for Willian to convert into an open net, although The Times' James Gheerbrant bemoaned Bournemouth's role in the breakthrough:

That frantic pace couldn't be maintained over the course of the first period, however, as Chelsea slowed the tempo while the Cherries looked as though the opener really dented their tactics to sit back and absorb pressure.

Eddie Howe's side lined up with five at the back, youngster Jack Simpson earning a start alongside fellow centre-backs Steve Cook and Simon Francis, preventing the visitors from posing much of a threat on Willy Caballero's goal.

Willian might have been the hero at one end, but he almost became a villain at the other as ESPN FC's Liam Twomey noted his reluctance to play to the whistle at one stage almost resulted in a goal for Jordon Ibe, who was an early introduction after Jermain Defoe pulled up with an injury:

The Brazilian's behaviour when he felt he was fouled appeared to irk manager Conte, who signalled for Willian to come off on the hour mark, replaced by Eden Hazard, while Pedro was withdrawn in place of Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Ibe and Gosling looked to be the main threats for Bournemouth, but the Daily Telegraph's Matt Law lauded the efforts of the prodigious Ampadu, who was helping keep their assault at bay:

Morata came on with a little less than 20 minutes left as Conte looked for a more assured figure to lead his line, a decision that would come to pay great dividends before the 90 minutes were out.

That was until an Ibe ball found its way to the edge of the Chelsea area, and the onrushing Gosling struck a sweetly curled effort inside Caballero's right post to all but guarantee 30 more minutes.

No sooner had the London Evening Standard's Simon Johnson finished posting about that strike than Morata sprung free of his markers at the other end and made it count for nought, with only 32 seconds between the two:

Bournemouth's elation swiftly turned to ashes, and their chances of Carabao Cup silverware came to an end thanks to the cool head of Morata, Chelsea flexing the muscle that comes with their kind of stacked resources.

Premier League peers Manchester City and Arsenal progressed into the semi-final draw with wins over Leicester City and West Ham United, respectively, promising the level of competition will make a substantial jump in the next round.