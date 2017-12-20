Lionel Messi Releases Video Telling Neymar Barcelona Misses Former Team-Mate

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Lionel Messi has sent former Barcelona team-mate Neymar good wishes ahead of the Christmas break after the latter released a video of the Argentinian saying he's "still missing" his club comrade of four years.

Neymar became the most expensive player in history when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain for £200 million in the summer. The Brazilian invited numerous stars to send messages and swap gifts, publishing the comments made by five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, per Catalan daily Sport:

"Well, Ney... I think we said practically everything to each other when you left. The truth is that here we are still missing you. We would like to keep sharing the mates [a South American hot drink] in the morning with Luis [Suarez] in the dressing room and many more things. Like always, I wish you the best wherever you are and I'm sure we will cross again on or off the pitch very soon. Take care of yourself."

Brazilian television station SBT Online released footage of Messi's message:

Neymar sent a message of his own to the reigning king of Barcelona and replied: "Brother, thanks. For me, you are an idol and also a great friend. Big hugs, crack."

Despite leaving the Camp Nou for Ligue 1, however, Neymar has maintained world-class standards in Paris and still stands as one of the most fearsome attackers in the world, as was recently evidenced by WhoScored.com:

The PSG star's four seasons in Catalonia were littered with trophies, including two La Liga crowns, a UEFA Champions League trophy and three Copas del Rey.

The narrative put forth upon his departure was that an exit was at least in part fuelled by a desire to step out of Messi's shadow and establish his own legacy, although Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney said at the time his money motivations were understandable:

Neymar has encountered criticism since the move from those who would suggest money and individual ambition shouldn't come before the desire for career success, which may have been better served at Barca.

But PSG are also looking to reach the next level in their evolution with the South American a leading jewel in their forward line. Statistician Alex Olshansky recently provided further proof as to how far ahead of the curve he and Messi are:

There's no doubt the pair could have gone on to accomplish great things had they remained as part of a unit together at Barcelona, but it's clear their personal relationship hasn't suffered despite Neymar's summer exit.