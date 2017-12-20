La Liga Table 2017 Week 17: Updated Standings Following Wednesday's Results

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

There was great change in La Liga's ranks on Wednesday despite there being only two games on the schedule, with Real Sociedad and Getafe each benefiting from a pair of home victories.

Carlos Vela scored in his last game for La Real as they soared in the second half to beat fifth-placed Sevilla 3-1 at the Anoeta Stadium and move up three places to eighth in Spain's top flight.

Elsewhere, Getafe rode through the storm against Las Palmas but ultimately walked away clear 2-0 victors and made a rampant surge of their own, climbing to seventh from 10th.

The midweek action continues in La Liga on Thursday when Eibar will play host to Girona and Malaga travel to Alaves.

Read on for a roundup of Wednesday's highlights from the Spanish top flight, complete with a breakdown of the latest standings.

Wednesday's Results

Getafe 2-0 Las Palmas

Real Sociedad 3-1 Sevilla

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 42 (+35)

2. Atletico Madrid 36 (+18)



3. Valencia 34 (+20)



4. Real Madrid 31 (+19)



5. Sevilla 29 (-2)



6. Villarreal 24 (+3)

7. Getafe 23 (+6)

8. Real Sociedad 23 (+2)

9. Girona 23 (-2)

10. Leganes 21 (-2)

11. Real Betis 21 (-4)

12. Eibar 21 (-10)

13. Celta Vigo 18 (+3)

14. Athletic Bilbao 18 (-3)

15. Levante 18 (-7)



16. Espanyol 17 (-8)

17. Deportivo La Coruna 15 (-13)

18. Alaves 12 (-13)

19. Malaga 11 (-17)

20. Las Palmas 11 (-25)

Visit Sky Sports to view La Liga's standings in full.

Recap

Sociedad picked an opportune moment to hit their stride on Wednesday and put an end to their five-match winless streak by beating an opponent that sat six places ahead of them coming into the home clash.

Inigo Martinez got on the end of an Asier Illarramendi cross to nod La Real ahead after 17 minutes, but Wissam Ben Yedder turned his marker inside-out to scorch in a dazzling equaliser before the break, per OptaJose:

The visiting party might have been seen as favourites to go on and win after heading in level at the interval, but Igor Zubeldia had other plans and nudged the home outfit back ahead seconds after coming on.

A good day got even better for Sociedad manager Eusebio Sacristan before the end, though, and David Cartlidge of beIN Sports illustrated the all-too-poetic nature of Vela's addition before he leaves for Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer:

Sevilla's own rut continues as their own drought has now seen them go three league games without a win and leaves them at risk of slipping away from the race for a top-four finish approaching the season's halfway mark.

Earlier in the day, Las Palmas were left dismayed to have not come away from their trip to Getafe with at least a goal in hand, having tested the opposition goal often—but with no end product:

Juan Cala and Amath Ndiaye scored for the hosts in the sixth and 15th minutes, respectively, and that quick-snap start proved too much for Las Palmas to come back from, albeit not for a lack of trying.

Las Palmas striker Loic Remy ballooned over an open goal from just outside the box in what will be a strong contender for miss of the season, and Las Palmas stay 19th in the table, level on points with bottom side Malaga.