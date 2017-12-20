Liverpool Transfer News: Thomas Lemar January Bid Reported, Sime Vrsaljko Latest

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

Liverpool will reportedly launch a bid to sign AS Monaco forward Thomas Lemar in January, and it's understood his first choice is a move to Merseyside. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid have said Reds target Sime Vrsaljko is not for sale.

Lemar was strongly linked with a last-minute move to Arsenal in the summer, and although the Gunners are still thought to be interested, the Independent's Miguel Delaney reported he would rather a switch to Anfield.

Delaney wrote that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the France international, who is understood to be valued at £90 million, although the future of Philippe Coutinho could play a part in his chances of a winter move.

Lemar hasn't been the same force this season that he was in the last campaign, but Goal provided footage of his recent strike in a 4-0 win over Saint-Etienne, a glimpse at what he can bring to the table when at his best:

As for the role Coutinho could play in any deal, Delaney reported the Reds don't want to be left light in attack in the event Barcelona come back for the Brazilian in the new year, although they'd like to complete a deal for Lemar regardless.

That being said, Sport Witness recently warned of the 22-year-old's lesser form this season and wondered whether he's still worth the price tag upon his head:

Liverpool have taken to playing a midfield three under Klopp, and while Coutinho and Sadio Mane have featured on the left side of attack, Lemar would be a much more natural fit in the position.

Given his young age, the potential room for growth could help justify the expenditure it would seemingly take to sign Lemar, and Fox Sports Australia presenter Daniel Garb highlighted him as one of the many French talents taking the world by storm:

Elsewhere, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has dashed Liverpool's chances of completing a winter deal to sign Vrsaljko after insisting he remains a part of the club's plans.

The Mirror's Jack Rathborn cited a report from Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, which said Napoli are also interested in the right-back. When asked about the Serie A outfit's interest and a reported meeting with Napoli counterpart Aurelio de Laurentiis, Cerezo told Radio CRC:

“Vrsaljko is an Atletico Madrid player and I expect him to remain an Atletico Madrid player in 2018 too.

“We have always had a good rapport with all clubs, but one mustn’t misunderstand a good rapport for being the desire to negotiate for a player.

"I speak to De Laurentiis about cinema!"

Vrsaljko has been a fringe figure under manager Diego Simeone this season but recently made a positive return to the starting lineup and has two assists in his last two games following an injury to first-choice Juanfran, 32.

It seems Atleti are in no way eager to see their stand-in leave the club anytime soon, leaving Klopp to reassess his potential recruitment options as he looks to add competition in defence.