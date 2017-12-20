Cam Newton Talks Diddy Potentially Buying Panthers, Bringing in Colin Kaepernick

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Sean "Diddy" Combs would have the Carolina Panthers' biggest star on board were he to purchase the team from Jerry Richardson.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said he has "always looked up to" the music mogul, per ESPN.com's David Newton.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Combs would look to bring in free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the event he purchased the team, which Newton expressed an openness toward Wednesday, according to David Newton.

Richardson announced Sunday he plans to sell the Panthers at the end of the 2017 season. His announcement came after Sports Illustrated's L. Jon Wertheim and Viv Bernstein provided details of alleged inappropriate behavior and comments directed toward team employees by Richardson.

Shortly thereafter, Combs tweeted he wanted to enter the race to buy the team:

Robinson reported Combs is already working behind the scenes to put together an ownership group that could meet Richardson's asking price. According to Robinson, "Kaepernick has already begun reaching out to a handful of business leaders, venture capitalists and sports icons to discuss an ownership group."

Forbes valued the Panthers at $2.3 billion in September. They'll likely be the first NFL team to change hands since Terry and Kim Pegula bought the Buffalo Bills for over $1.1 billion in September 2014.