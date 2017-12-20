Cam Newton on Jerry Richardson Investigation: 'These Are Allegations'

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton addressed the NFL's investigation into sexual misconduct against team owner Jerry Richardson on Wednesday.

Per Josh Person of the Charlotte Observer, Newton said he takes sexual harassment "very seriously" before adding "these are allegations" against Richardson.

"I basically almost got an NCAA violation—almost got suspended—because of an allegation," Newton said, via Person. "... And in my case, it was false."

Newton also noted he was "disgruntled" following a meeting between Richardson and Panthers team captains because he didn't want the 81-year-old to sell the franchise.

A statement released Sunday on the Panthers' official website announced the NFL was taking over an investigation of Richardson following allegations of workplace misconduct.

L. Jon Wertheim and Viv Bernstein of Sports Illustrated reported Sunday that Richardson has reached confidential settlements with employees stemming from sexual harassment complaints from female employees and for directing a racial slur toward an African-American employee.

Richardson said in a statement released Sunday he was putting the Panthers franchise up for sale at the end of the 2017 season.

The Panthers selected Newton first overall in 2011. Richardson has owned the Panthers since the NFL awarded the Carolinas a franchise in 1993.