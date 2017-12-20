Ezekiel Elliott Practices with Cowboys for 1st Time Since NFL Suspension

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott practiced with the team for the first time Wednesday since coming off his six-game suspension.

According to the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota, Elliott worked out with Dallas' first team ahead of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks:

While Elliott was unable to work out with the Cowboys during his suspension, that didn't stop him from finding other ways to stay in game shape.

Elliott traveled to a resort near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he held his own minicamp that was the subject of a documentary he created, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater. Slater shared some of the details provided by the documentary:

Having Elliott back is certainly a boost for the Cowboys. Seattle is 17th in rushing defense (112.9 yards per game allowed) and coming off a 42-7 shellacking at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams.

Elliott's return still may not be enough to preserve the Cowboys' playoff hopes.

With their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, the Atlanta Falcons are one victory away from securing a postseason berth. The Falcons beat the Cowboys in Week 10, so they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Dallas.

In addition to finishing with a better record than Atlanta, the Cowboys also need to leapfrog the Detroit Lions, who close out the regular season with winnable games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.