McKayla Maroney, USA Gymnastics Had Deal to Keep Abuse, Suicidal Thoughts Quiet

McKayla Maroney, who won a 2012 Olympic gold medal as part of the United States gymnastics team, signed a confidentiality agreement with USA Gymnastics last year to not publicly mention her sexual abuse at the hands of former team doctor Larry Nassar, according to her attorney.

Per ESPN's John Barr, Maroney's attorney, John Manly, filed a lawsuit on her behalf against the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics, Nassar and Michigan State in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Manly said Maroney received a payment from USA gymnastics as part of her confidentiality agreement to buy her silence.

"I want people to understand that this kid had no choice," Manly said. "She couldn't function. She couldn't work. They [USAG] were willing to sacrifice the health and well-being of one of the most famous gymnasts in the world because they didn't want the world to know they were protecting a pedophile doctor."

(Warning: The following contains graphic descriptions that may be disturbing.)

Maroney first revealed the abuse in a since-deleted tweet in October. Maroney's mother, Erin, detailed one incident in a letter written to the federal court that occurred during the 2011 World Championships:

"[Nassar] drugged her, made her lay nude on a treatment table, straddled her and digitally penetrated her while rubbing his erect penis against her. She was only 15 years old. She said to me, 'Mom I thought I was going to die.'

"This experience has shattered McKayla. She has transformed from a bubbly, positive, loving, world class athlete into a young adult who was deeply depressed, at times suicidal. At times, I was unsure whether I would open her bedroom door and find her dead."

Per Rebecca Davis O’Brien of the Wall Street Journal, the original settlement from 2016 was worth $1.25 million and included non-disclosure and non-disparagement provisions. The agreement also stated Maroney could be fined over $100,000 for violating either.

Earlier this month, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to three charges of obtaining and possessing child pornography and destroying computer files to hamper an investigation.

USA gymnastics fired Nassar in 2015 after being made aware of athlete concerns into inappropriate behavior, however, he continued to be employed by Michigan State until September 2016.

Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas, Maroney's teammates on the 2012 USA gymnastics squad, have also publicly accused Nassar of sexual abuse.