Evan Longoria Leaves Tampa Bay Rays as Franchise Leader in 6 Categories

Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays traded away third baseman Evan Longoria to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, receiving infielder Christian Arroyo, minor-league pitchers Matt Krook and Stephen Woods and Denard Span—who is owed $9 million in the final year of his contract, per ESPN.com.

Longoria was drafted third overall during the 2006 MLB June amateur draft and required just two years in the minors before making his major league debut in 2008. The 33-year-old has manned the hot corner for Tampa Bay ever since then, leaving as the franchise leader in games played (1,435), RBI (892), runs (780), walks (569), doubles (338) and home runs (261), per Sportsnet Stats.

The Rays locked up Longoria for what appeared to be the remainder of his career when he inked an extension in 2012 that added six years and $100 million to the four years remaining on his previous deal. Longoria still has five years remaining on that six-year extension.

During his time in Tampa, Longoria racked up a number of accolades. He took home the Rookie of the Year award in 2008, also earning an All-Star bid in his first campaign. Longoria went on to receive three straight All-Star bids from 2008-10, also taking home a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger in 2009 and another Gold Glove in 2010.

Although his accolades dried up after that, Longoria reemerged defensively in 2017 to take home his third Gold Glove.

After 10 years in Tampa, Longoria heads to the west coast and the National League. He's expected to fill the void at third base left by Eduardo Nunez's expiring contract and should provide a Giants club that ranked last in the majors in homers (128) in 2017 with a much-needed power bat in the middle of the order.