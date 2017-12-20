5-Star OT Jackson Carman Commits to Clemson over Ohio State, USC

Source: 247Sports

Clemson got good news for its 2018 recruiting class with a commitment from offensive tackle Jackson Carman on Wednesday.

Carman signed his letter of intent to attend Clemson starting next year, per 247Sports. He's rated as a 5-star prospect, the No. 1 offensive tackle recruit in the nation and No. 9 recruit overall by 247Sports.



Per Woody Wommack of Yahoo Sports, Carman was most often connected to Ohio State before pulling off a last-minute surprise by picking the defending national champions.

One potential reason Carman landed on the Tigers instead of the Buckeyes is that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told him during the recruiting process that Urban Meyer is closing in on the end of his career, per Ari Wasserman of The Athletic.

"It wasn't a major factor, but it was an underlying one," Carman said, via Wasserman.

Things couldn't be going better for Clemson heading into the new year. The Tigers are preparing for their third straight appearance in the College Football Playoff with a semifinal against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

An Ohio native, Carman is listed at 6'6" and 330 pounds by 247Sports. Carman's commitment gives the Tigers a foundation piece on the offensive line who is already built like a starter at the college level. It won't take long for him to make an impact for the ACC champions next year.