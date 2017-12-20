Yankees Trade Rumors: Gerrit Cole Talks with Pirates Have 'Cooled'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 20, 2017

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly made little progress in trade talks for starting pitcher Gerrit Cole

Per Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, talks between the Yankees and Pirates have "cooled" since their discussions at the winter meetings last week. 

George A. King III of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Yankees and Pirates were discussing a deal that would send Cole to New York and Clint Frazier leading a package going back to Pittsburgh. 

Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Pirates have been pushing for the Yankees to include top prospect Gleyber Torres in a deal for Cole. 

After finishing 75-87 last season, the Pirates could be looking to get a jump on rebuilding their roster to avoid a long fallow period. Cole has two years of control remaining before becoming a free agent after the 2019 season. 

The Yankees are going all-in to maximize their immediate and future potential after reaching Game 7 of the ALCS in 2017. They've already acquired Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins this offseason. 

Cole has some history with the Yankees, who drafted the right-hander out of high school with the 28th overall pick in 2008. He opted to attend college at UCLA for three years before becoming the No. 1 overall pick by the Pirates in 2011.

Related

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Giants Acquire 3x All-Star Longoria

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report
    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Closer Britton Out 6 Months with Ruptured Achilles

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report
    MLB logo
    MLB

    Orioles May Pull Manny Machado Off Trading Block

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report
    MLB logo
    MLB

    Why Doesn't Anybody Want Moustakas?

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report