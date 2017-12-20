Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Orioles Unhappy with Offers, May Pull 3B from Market

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

After exploring the market for third baseman Manny Machado, the Baltimore Orioles are reportedly leaning toward pulling the three-time All-Star off the trade block.

Per FanRag's Jon Heyman, the Orioles "intend to pull [Machado] off the trading block in a couple days" if the offers they are receiving—which he noted the team was "dissatisfied" with—don't improve.

Heyman lists seven teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks as those that inquired about Machado, but no offer has "come close to even tempting to this point."

As for what the Orioles are looking for in return, Heyman noted they would be willing to do a deal similar to what the Atlanta Braves did in trading Jason Heyward to the Cardinals in Nov. 2014 for Shelby Miller and minor league pitcher Tyrell Jenkins.

At the time Miller was traded to the Braves, he still had four years of team control remaining. Miller was traded to the Diamondbacks after spending one year in Atlanta.

Machado is one year away from free agency. He's projected to make $17.3 million in 2018 through arbitration, per Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors.

The Orioles will try to bounce back after finishing 75-87 in 2017, their worst record since 2011. Machado has hit at least 30 home runs in each of the past three seasons and finished in the top five in AL MVP voting in 2015 and 2016.