Larry Nassar Was Allowed to See Patients at MSU Despite Police Investigation

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar was allowed to continue seeing patients at MSU during a 19-month police investigation over sexual assault allegations.

According to details from a separate investigation conducted by the FBI and the school, Nassar was permitted to continue giving treatment after being accused of sexual assault in 2014, per ESPN.com's Dan Murphy.



Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison this month on child pornography charges. He has also admitted to sexually abusing multiple women and girls and is awaiting sentencing for those crimes.

According to Murphy, Nassar has yet to be sentenced on 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

As part of the investigation, Michigan State osteopathic school dean Dr. William Strampel said he told Nassar to have another person in the room during his treatment related to sensitive areas, to avoid skin-to-skin contact with patients and to ensure the patients were well aware of the techniques he intended to use.

Strampel told police he did not "see the need to follow up to ensure" Nassar was following the guidelines after he instituted them.

The Title IX investigation of the 2014 allegation determined Nassar was not guilty of wrongdoing, ruling his manipulation of the woman's vaginal area was part of a legitimate medical treatment.

Per Murphy, Nassar later admitted in court that his digital penetration of his victims was never for medical purposes.

United States Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas are among those who have said Nassar sexually assaulted them.

Nassar was fired by Michigan State in September 2016 after Strampel told Nassar's boss, Dr. Doug Dietzel, that Nassar wasn't following the chaperone guideline he previously laid out.

According to Murphy, more than 140 women have filed civil lawsuits against Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and others involved with Nassar.