Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Los Angeles Rams continue closing in on their first playoff berth since 2004, winning seven of their last nine games outright and going 7-2 against the spread.

Can Los Angeles cover a large number on the road when it takes on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon in Nashville, though?

NFL point spread: The Rams opened as six-point favorites; the total was 49 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 22.3-20.4 Titans (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams bounced back from that loss to Philadelphia two weeks ago in glorious fashion last week, shellacking Seattle 42-7.

Los Angeles scored on its first three possessions of the game, led 34-0 at the half and 40-0 before allowing the Seahawks to hit the board, on its way toward an easy outright victory as a one-point dog.

On the day, the Rams outgained Seattle 352-149, outrushed the Seahawks 244-78 and won time of possession by a 37-23 split.

Los Angeles is now 6-1 SU, 5-2 ATS on the road this season. And at 10-4 overall, the Rams' magic number for winning the NFC West sits at one.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

The Titans won six of seven games through Week 14 but are now trying to snap a two-game losing skid after falling at San Francisco last week 25-23.

Tennessee trailed the 49ers 16-3 in the second quarter, rallied to take a 23-22 lead with a minute to go but let San Francisco drive 48 yards in five plays to a game-deciding field goal at the buzzer.

Two weeks ago, the Titans led at Arizona 7-6 well into the fourth quarter but lost 12-7.

Tennessee ranks 13th in the league in rushing at 116 yards per game and third in run defense, allowing just 87 yards per game. And outrushing opponents by 29 yards per game is usually a good way to win a game and cover a spread in the NFL.

At 8-6, the Titans own the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff standings at the moment.

Smart pick

Los Angeles put out a big effort last week in Seattle and could be ripe for a letdown to some degree.

Tennessee, meanwhile, just lost two games in a row on the road and is probably glad to be home, where it has won five in a row. Smart money takes the points with the Titans.

NFL betting trends

The Rams are 0-3 ATS in their last three games against the Titans.

The total has gone over in the Rams' last three games against the Titans.

The Rams are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games after winning as an underdog.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted.