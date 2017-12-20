FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Neymar, Luis Suarez Headline TOTW 14

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and his former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez star together in FIFA 18's Ultimate Team of the Week 14.

The pair both netted braces at the weekend as their respective clubs recorded convincing wins in the league.

Other big names rewarded with in-form cards are Manchester City playmaker David Silva and Juventus' Miralem Pjanic.

EA Sports released the full squad on Wednesday:

Here are more details of the squad:

Starting XI

Position: GK. Anthony Lopes, Lyon, Portugal. New Rating: 85

Position: CB. Naldo, Schalke, Brazil. New Rating: 84

Position: LWB. Marcos Alonso, Chelsea, Spain. New Rating: 84

Position: RB. Sime Vrsaljko, Atletico Madrid, Croatia. New Rating: 84

Position: CM. David Slva, Manchester City, Spain. New Rating: 90

Position: CM. Miralem Pjanic, Juventus, Bosnia and Herzegovina. New Rating: 87

Position: CM. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lazio, Serbia. New Rating: 83

Position: CM. Aaron Mooy, Huddersfield Town, Australia. New Rating: 84

Position: LW. Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil. New Rating: 94

Position: SS. Raffael, Borussia Monchengladbach, Brazil. New Rating: 86

Position: ST. Luis Suarez, Barcelona, Uruguay. New Rating: 93

Substitutes

Position: GK. Sven Ulreich, Bayern Munich, Germany. New Rating: 81

Position: RB. Djibril Sidibe, Monaco, France. New Rating: 82

Position: CM. Pizzi, Benfica, Portugal. New Rating: 84

Position: LM. Salomon Kalou, Hertha Berlin, Ivory Coast. New Rating: 83

Position: RSS. Josip Ilicic, Atalanta, Slovenia. New Rating: 83

Position: LM. Ryan Babel, Besiktas, Netherlands. New Rating: 81

Position: SS. Shinji Okazaki, Leicester City, Japan. New Rating: 81

Reserves

Position: LM. Gary Mackay-Steven, Aberdeen, Scotland. New Rating: 78

Position: CM. Henry Rojas, Millonarios, Colombia. New Rating: 78

Position: ST. Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu, Reims, France. New Rating: 76

Position: ST. Timmy Thiele, FC Carl Zeiss Jena, Germany. New Rating: 74

Position: LW. Manuel Milinkovic, Hearts, France. New Rating: 69

Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain

Things continue to be working very nicely for Neymar on the pitch at PSG following his £200 million summer move from Barca.

He reportedly made the switch to step out of Lionel Messi's shadow and he is certainly running the show at his new club.

The Brazilian ended a run of two games without a goal or assist by having a hand in all four—two goals and two assists—as PSG thrashed Rennes 4-1 away on Saturday.

With his pace now up at 94 and dribbling a staggering 97, Neymar's latest in-form card is a gem and worthy of his consistent performances this season.

Luis Suarez, Barcelona

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Suarez began the 2017-18 season in poor form, especially given his high standards. He was misfiring in front of goal and not adding a great deal elsewhere to the Barcelona side.

With ideal timing given the Clasico is approaching, though, he has turned his form around of late, and he netted a double in Barca's 4-0 defeat of Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

His goalscoring record for the Catalan club is remarkable, and it is little surprise he is now up at a rating of 92 for shooting.

Given that he is in the 80s for passing, pace, dribbling and shooting also Suarez's latest card with an overall rating of 93 is one to savour.

David Silva, Manchester City

Remarkably, City did not even need the wizardry of Silva to thump Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 last weekend.

However, he did score a double in a man-of-the-match display as City thrashed Swansea City 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium in their Wednesday clash last week, per Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker:

He is a true magician with the ball at his feet and produces some mesmerising interplay with the other stars of the City team.

Outshining the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero is a tough ask.

But the Spaniard managed it with aplomb against the Swans and has been deservedly rewarded with an in-form card, which sees him boosted from 87 overall to 90, with passing and dribbling both in the 90s.