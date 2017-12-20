Bill Belichick Reportedly Bans Tom Brady's Trainer from Team Plane, Sideline

Elsa/Getty Images

Tom Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, reportedly had his sideline access revoked by the New England Patriots and is no longer allowed to board team planes.

According to Bob Hohler of the Boston Globe, Guerrero is also no longer allowed to treat Patriots players other than Brady in his office near the team's locker room, which has led some players to get treatment from him at the nearby TB12 Center.

Head coach Bill Belichick was reportedly the driving force behind the change regarding Guerrero, although he refused to address it during a radio interview for WEEI.

When asked about it in his interview with WEEI, Brady said, "I don't have any comment on that other than to say Alex, it's been well-documented, has been a huge part of what I do and I'm so fortunate to have him not only as a friend, but with everything that we've been able to do together," per Hohler.

Hohler added the Boston Globe reported in 2015 that the Patriots' training staff expressed concern to Belichick regarding Guerrero's role with the team due to his methods clashing with theirs at times.

Despite the reported behind-the-scenes issues, the Patriots are on track to once again secure the top seed in the AFC.

Following Sunday's controversial 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Pats are 11-3 and can ensure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with wins in their final two games.