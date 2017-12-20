Cristiano Ronaldo's Management Denies Reports He Is to Build Hospital in Chile

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2017

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 16: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 Final between Gremio and Real Madrid at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives have denied suggestions the Real Madrid forward is to fund the building of a hospital in Santiago, Chile.

Reports on Tuesday suggested the Portuguese, along with Italian businessman Alessandro Proto, was set to support the building of paediatric facilities across South America, per EFE (h/t Adriana Garcia of ESPN FC).

However, per The Portugal News, management agency Gestifute said the reports were untrue on Wednesday and "denied any links to the New York-based Brafman & Associates Law Firm, which announced the news on Monday."

Ronaldo, who recently won his fifth Ballon d'Or, is renowned for the work he does with various charities.

The forward is an ambassador for organisations like Save the Children, Unicef and World Vision. He is also a regular blood donor.

Earlier in the year, the Ballon d'Or trophy Ronaldo won in 2013 was auctioned off to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation; the silverware was eventually sold for £600,000.

