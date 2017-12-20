Gabriel Jesus Reportedly Set to Sign Manchester City Contract Extension

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is reportedly set to sign a two-year contract extension that will see him tied to the Sky Blues to 2023.

According to ESPN.co.uk's Jonathan Smith, the Brazilian youngster will also see his salary rise to more than £100,000 per week.

Jesus, 20, only joined City in January 2017, penning an initial contract to 2021.

But he has hit the ground running at the Etihad Stadium and already has 15 Premier League goals to his name in just 26 appearances.

He has scored eight times in the English top flight this season and played a key role as Pep Guardiola's superlative side have moved 11 points clear at the top of the table.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Jesus has not usurped Sergio Aguero as the No. 1 striker at the club, but the pair are on a very even footing, with Guardiola opting to play them in rotation, and sometimes together.

The Brazil international has proved himself to be the ideal successor to Aguero, 29, as City's main striker, and it is little surprise plans are already being made for his future at the club.

Jesus is part of a core of young attacking talents at City who could be devastating for the Sky Blues in the years to come if they all stay at the club.

Raheem Sterling, 23, and Leroy Sane, 21, have also been brilliant so far in 2017-18, netting 17 goals between them in the Premier League.

Per Jamie Jackson in the Guardian, City are keen for Guardiola to sign a new contract at City and build a dynasty like Sir Alex Ferguson did at Manchester United.

Jesus, Sterling and Sane are likely to be key to City's long-term success, and it looks as though the former is set to commit himself to the club.