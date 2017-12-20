PSG Transfer News: Goncalo Guedes Rumours, Jan Oblak Links Dismissed

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Valencia have denied a report that the club has agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for the permanent signing of Goncalo Guedes.

A club source told Diario AS (h/t Football Espana) that while Valencia want to reach an agreement for a full-time move, it would only be done based on the finances generated by making the Champions League.

Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC relayed the original story from L'Equipe and suggested the news would be a surprise:



Football Espana, citing the same report, stated PSG's willingness to fall in line with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules is potentially behind the deal.

"The report suggests the move would also be seen as the French giants 'giving a favour' to Valencia owner Peter Lim and super agent Jorge Mendes, for whom Guedes is a client," Football Espana added.

Guedes moved to Los Che in the summer on a temporary basis, and in the early part of the La Liga season he's lit the division up, helping Valencia mount a surprise push towards the top of the table.

As noted by OptaJose, he's found it easy to score and create goals in Spanish football's top flight:

The performances he turned in were a reminder of why so many rated Guedes so highly prior to his move to PSG in January; in the counter-attacking setup utilised by Valencia manager Marcelino, he is a major threat.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Guedes' ability to carry the ball forward, change direction at pace and still make smart decisions make him exhilarating to watch. And perhaps it's little surprise that since after missing a selection of games due to injury recently, Valencia's form dipped.

While PSG may need to move players on to raise money, few would've anticipated Guedes to be out the door so quickly given the enormous potential he has showcased as of late. If Valencia do eventually seal the deal, it'll be a major coup for a club that seems to be moving in the right direction again.

Jan Oblak Links Dismissed

MB Media/Getty Images

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has dismissed speculation linking the club with a move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

"No, it is not true [that we are interested in Oblak]," he said to Le Parisien (h/t Marca). "Moreover, no goalkeeper can state that PSG have contacted him, as we don't need one."

Henrique went on to suggest there is total faith in Kevin Trapp and Alphonse Areola, who are vying for the starting spot at the Parc des Princes.

Nevertheless, goalkeeper is one position on the pitch where PSG would potentially benefit from a significant upgrade, and Oblak has proved himself as a world-class operator between the sticks. Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse believes the Slovenian is among the best:

Areola and Trapp have both shown glimpses of real talent in Paris, though neither are to the same standard as the attacking options PSG can call upon.

Oblak arguably is. Since being instilled as the No. 1 at Atletico by manager Diego Simeone he's gone from strength to strength and now offers a rock-solid foundation at the base of the team. Oblak is a stunning shot-stopper and exerts an unbending authority in his own penalty area.

Despite Henrique's comments, goalkeeper is an area PSG will surely look at in the summer. If they do turn their attention to Oblak, Atletico fans will be concerned, as the Ligue 1 giants showed in the summer with the captures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe that they mean business in the transfer market.