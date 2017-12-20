Manchester United Reportedly Planning £90M Move for Chelsea's Eden Hazard

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning to make a move for Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

According to Neil Custis in The Sun, United will look to beat Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to the Belgian winger by launching a £90 million bid, with Mourinho viewing him as "the missing piece in his Old Trafford jigsaw."

Per Custis, there have been reports in Spain that Hazard, 26, will join Real after the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Clubs could feel there's a chance to capture the playmaker as he has reportedly turned down a new four-year contract with the Blues worth £300,000 a week.

But Mourinho could have an edge over rival suitors as he has worked with the Belgium international before at Chelsea.

There were reports when Mourinho left Chelsea for the second time in 2015 that he had fallen out with Hazard, per Jonathan Wilson in the Guardian. However, he was arguably the Blues' best player in their 2014-15 Premier League title-winning season.

The former Lille man said last month that he would enjoy working again under Mourinho if he got the chance, per Belgian TV channel RTL (via the Telegraph).



United already have some impressive wide men at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford are all enjoying good seasons, but there is little doubt Hazard would be a fine addition to the United squad.

As well playing wide on the left Hazard is also an option as a central striker, while he has thrived this season in the No. 10 role.

His versatility is likely another attractive quality for Mourinho, as well as his ability to make and score goals, and he could come in as a replacement for current playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, whose departure seems highly likely, per the Mirror's John Cross:

United are used to having it mostly their own way in the transfer market due to their significant financial clout.

However, going up against Real and PSG there is a significant chance they could lose out, not least because Hazard reportedly wants a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, per Matt Hughes in The Times:

Equally, Chelsea are likely loath to let him go as he is one of their most important players and still has a contract at Stamford Bridge to 2020.