Rose Bowl 2018: Underrated Stars to Watch and Picks in Georgia vs. Oklahoma

College football superstars are going to dominate the conversation leading up to the Rose Bowl.

Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield leads the Oklahoma Sooners, while the Georgia Bulldogs have one of the nation's top defenders in Roquan Smith and a ferocious running back duo in the form of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

But just like any major contest, it won't just be the stars who make an impact on the final score. Somewhere along the way, there will be an underrated playmaker who steals the spotlight and changes the course of the game.

Here's a look at a few under-the-radar stars to keep on eye throughout the Rose Bowl.

Will Johnson, DB, Oklahoma

Will Johnson doesn't sit atop most of the defensive statistics like Emmanuel Beal and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, but he's been a force on defense in the last few games.

Johnson recorded eight tackles in each of his last two contests and picked off a pass in the Big 12 Championship Game against TCU.

The play of the Oklahoma secondary might not seem like a critical factor given Georgia's focus on the rushing game, but if the Sooners front seven enjoys a good amount of success against Chubb and Michel, quarterback Jake Fromm will be forced to open up the passing game.

Even if head coach Kirby Smart entrusts Fromm with an important part of the game plan in the first half and surprises the Oklahoma defense by calling more passes than expected, Johnson and his teammates must be ready.

If the Oklahoma secondary can limit the big gains in the passing game and play tight coverage, it will force Georgia to make pathways on the ground regardless of Oklahoma's strength in the front seven.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Freshman wide receiver CeeDee Lamb may not have had a catch in the Big 12 Championship, but he'll still be a vital part of the Sooners' success on New Year's Day.

Lamb is third on the team in receiving yards with 741, and he's been able to tear apart opposing defenses with the help of Mayfield for a pair of 100-yard receiving games. The freshman's top output came on October 28, when he caught nine balls for 147 yards against Texas Tech.

Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews will be Mayfield's top targets, but they'll also be the focal points of Georgia's game plan on the defensive side of the ball.

If Brown and Andrews are covered early, look for Mayfield to find Lamb in an attempt to create momentum.

If Lamb becomes a factor in the first half, it would attract more attention his way, and it could allow Brown or Andrews to break loose for a big play.

Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

If you hear anything about a Georgia linebacker in the buildup to the Rose Bowl, it'll probably be praise directed at Smith, but the Bulldogs have a bevy of talent at the position.

Lorenzo Carter could be poised for a big game mainly due to the fact that Smith will attract so much attention.

Carter, a senior, is no stranger to finding his way into the backfield, as he has eight tackles for loss and four sacks in the regular season. In the SEC Championship, Carter forced a fumble and recorded six tackles.

Having Smith and Carter leading the defense could end up being the X-factor for the Bulldogs since making Mayfield uncomfortable in the pocket is imperative.

If the Bulldogs are able to get to Mayfield on a few occasions in the first quarter, it will shift the momentum in their favor and give Fromm solid field possession to work with.

Javon Wims, WR, Georgia

Before he was shutout in the SEC Championship, Javon Wims had a receiving touchdown in four of his last five games.

Wims and Terry Godwin are Fromm's top targets, and in order for the Bulldogs to have any semblance of a balanced offense, both players need to find space in the Oklahoma secondary.

It may seem odd that we're picking out Georgia's leading receiver as an underrated player, but when your team has two high-caliber running backs, you can get lost in the shuffle.

Wims' production peaked in November, as he had 19 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, he was unable to carry those numbers over to the SEC Championship Game.

The failure of the senior wideout to catch a ball against Auburn is one of the reasons why we think he'll have all the motivation in the world to stand out on New Year's Day.

