Manchester United Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann Boost After Barcelona Row

Manchester United are now reportedly in pole position to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann in the summer following a dispute with Barcelona.

According to Neil McLeman of the Daily Mirror, Atletico have been left angered by the manner in which their La Liga rivals have courted their star man, so much so that they have decided to lodge a complaint to FIFA about Barcelona's conduct.

"Atletico would prefer to sell Griezmann abroad in the summer, and Manchester United can offer Paul Pogba as a team-mate," wrote McLeman. "Griezmann is also a huge David Beckham fan."

McLeman reported the Red Devils were linked with a move for the player ahead of this campaign, with Griezmann himself teasing there was a "six out of 10" chance of him making the switch to Old Trafford. But he remained at Atletico and signed a new contract.

In that time interest from Barcelona has intensified, with some senior figures at the football club commenting on a potential swoop for Griezmann. As noted by Goal's Ben Hayward, the manner in which the club seeks to recruit is often a little careless:

According to a statement from Atletico regarding the complaint to FIFA, there has been "repeated contact between Barcelona, the player and his people." The capital team added "Griezmann has a long contract and this cannot be permitted, while the club also considers it could affect the competition [La Liga]."

This is all potentially good news for United, who would benefit from bringing someone of Griezmann's undeniable pedigree in at Old Trafford. Arguably, a footballer of his calibre would represent value at €100 million (£89 million), which is the release clause in his current contract.

He'd bring a different edge to the Red Devils side. Griezmann is versatile in where he can operate but can change a game in so many different ways with his creativity, pace and ability in front of goal.

Potentially, he'd be a fine link man between Paul Pogba in midfield and Romelu Lukaku at the very point of the pitch. Football writer Liam Canning believes United should move quickly to sign Griezmann:

It'll be intriguing to see how Atletico's complaint against Barcelona influences where he ends up in the summer should a transfer eventually happen.

Barcelona would benefit from someone like Griezmann, who is proven in La Liga and at an age where he can be part of their attack for many years to come. For a man who has spent such a long time in Spain playing football, perhaps a move that keeps him in the country would be ideal, especially when it's a team as illustrious as Barca chasing him.

United also have a lot to offer in terms of grandeur, competitiveness and finances, meaning there's every chance they could tempt Griezmann still. But, complaint or otherwise, if Barcelona meet the Frenchman's buyout and he wants the Camp Nou switch, there appears little Atletico can do to prevent the move from happening.