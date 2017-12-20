Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Nearing G League Stint in Recovery from Hip Injury

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers' G League affiliate will reportedly be involved in Isaiah Thomas' recovery from his hip injury.

On Tuesday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reported Thomas is likely to lace it up for five-on-five practices in the "immediate future." When he does so, it will mark the first time he has participated in the full-court practice sessions since the Cavaliers acquired him via the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

McMenamin also noted "the Cavs are hoping to find a way for Thomas to scrimmage with their G League affiliate, the Canton Charge" as he inches closer to returning to the court.

McMenamin's update comes after Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Thomas is striving to return by the first week of January.

The targeted time period is especially notable because the Cavaliers face Irving and the Celtics on Jan. 3 in Boston. A game already filled with storylines as an Eastern Conference Finals rematch featuring Irving going against his old team would become all the more intriguing if Thomas was able to take the court in a showdown with the team that traded him.

Cleveland has performed admirably without him, sporting an 18-2 record in its last 20 contests as one of the dominant forces in the league.

Still, the addition of a healthy Thomas figures to make the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions all the more dangerous. The two-time All-Star was a member of the All-NBA Second Team in 2016-17 behind a career-high 28.9 points per game, and his presence would take some of the playmaking responsibility off LeBron James' shoulders as the season progresses.