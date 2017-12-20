Lane Kiffin: FAU 'Just Getting Started' After Rout of Akron in Boca Raton Bowl

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2017

BOCA RATON, FL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Florida Atlantic Owls looks on prior to the game against the North Texas Mean Green on October 21, 2017 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. FAU defeated North Texas 69-31. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin's Florida Atlantic Owls capped off an 11-3 season Tuesday with an emphatic 50-3 victory over Akron at the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, and the best is yet to come according to the coach.

"We're just getting started," Kiffin said after the win, per Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com.

His tenure with the school is just getting started, considering Chris Low of ESPN.com reported he agreed to a new contract to keep him with the program through the 2027 campaign.

            

