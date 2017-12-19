WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 19

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 19December 19, 2017
The WWE Universe was given an early Christmas gift Monday night with the in-ring debut of Hideo Itami in a tag team match on Raw.
He was scheduled to debut with the cruiserweight division Tuesday night, so having him appear on Monday first was a good way to remind people who may have forgotten he was coming.
The Japanese Superstar was working as a heel in NXT, but he appears to have switched back to a babyface role after teaming with Finn Balor.
Raw also featured Cedric Alexander winning a No. 1 Contender's match over Drew Gulak to earn a shot at Enzo Amore's Cruiserweight Championship.
With the addition of Itami and the new storyline with Nia Jax and Amore, the division is mixing more with the rest of the roster, and that is a good sign for the future.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher vs. Kalisto and Gran Metalik
- WWE should start a stable of masked Superstars with Kalisto, Metalik, Lince Dorado and Sin Cara to battle The Zo Train.
- Gallagher's pantomiming during Kendrick's pre-match promo was funny.
- It's surprising we don't see the thing hanging on the back of Kalisto's mask ever get ripped off.
- Metalik hit the ground hard when he did a front flip over the top rope onto Gallagher at ringside, but Kendrick took an even nastier fall when Metalik slammed his head into the mat from the top rope.
The first match of the night continued a story from last week's show. Kalisto teamed up with Gran Metalik to take on The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher.
Kendrick said they didn't have a problem with Metalik until he stuck his nose in their business, so he must suffer the same fate as Kalisto.
This was a relatively standard tag team match. Metalik and Kalisto relied on high-flying offense while Gallagher and Kendrick kept things grounded.
Longer matches are usually the way to go, but this bout took 15 minutes to tell a 10-minute story. All four men did a good job, but it felt like they were running out of gas toward the end.
Kendrick and Gallagher were disqualified after The Wizard of Odd refused to stop stomping on Kalisto after the ref told him to leave the ring.
The villainous duo didn't stop at the bell. They threw Kalisto into the ring post and used the steel steps to inflict extra damage to the knee of Metalik.
Grade: C+
Hideo Itami vs. Colin Delaney
- Delaney's run in ECW was a joke, but he has been working hard to get better for years. It has paid off.
- The WWE Universe deserves to be applauded for not chanting CM Punk every time Itami uses the GTS. The CM Punk chants were played out two years ago, but they keep coming back for some reason.
- It wouldn't be surprising to see Delaney rehired by WWE to be used solely as a jobber. Management did the same thing with Curt Hawkins and he has turned his losing streak into a funny gimmick.
Colin Delaney returned to WWE for his second match in as many weeks to battle Hideo Itami in his first match on 205 Live.
As expected, Delaney was fed to Itami to give him an easy win to start his career on the main roster. The Japanese sensation only had to hit a few moves before putting Delaney to sleep with a GTS.
Nobody is going to be talking about this bout tomorrow, but it's still great to see Itami on 205 Live. He was never able to get off the ground in NXT due to various injuries, so hopefully, he can stay healthy long enough to make an impact.
Grade: D+
Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander
- Remember when everyone thought Enzo and Big Cass were going to be the next great tag team? Good times.
- Gulak should name the submission he has been using lately. Maybe he could call it the PowerPoint lock or something along those lines.
- It's hard to imagine someone designed Amore's overalls and thought "This looks good."
Gulak and Amore shared an awkward promo at the top of the segment. Gulak showed some intensity while addressing the crowd, but it's hard for anyone to take him seriously after being a comedy act for so long.
Alexander and Gulak wrestled in a rematch from Monday's No. 1 Contender's bout. He wasn't going to earn a title shot by winning, so he was just hoping to earn Amore's respect.
This was another match that suffered a little from pacing issues, but both men did their best to make it as different as they could from Monday's contest.
Alexander scored another win over Gulak, and he also managed to take down Ariya Daivari during a post-match attack.
Alexander's shot at the title has been a long time coming. It's awesome to see WWE finally booking him on the level he deserves.
Grade: C-
