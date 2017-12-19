WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 19

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Universe was given an early Christmas gift Monday night with the in-ring debut of Hideo Itami in a tag team match on Raw.

He was scheduled to debut with the cruiserweight division Tuesday night, so having him appear on Monday first was a good way to remind people who may have forgotten he was coming.

The Japanese Superstar was working as a heel in NXT, but he appears to have switched back to a babyface role after teaming with Finn Balor.

Raw also featured Cedric Alexander winning a No. 1 Contender's match over Drew Gulak to earn a shot at Enzo Amore's Cruiserweight Championship.

With the addition of Itami and the new storyline with Nia Jax and Amore, the division is mixing more with the rest of the roster, and that is a good sign for the future.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.