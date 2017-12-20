NFL Week 16 Picks: Game Odds, Props, Lines and Over/Under Predictions

Harry How/Getty Images

The NFL season is on the brink for a handful of teams on Sunday. The AFC wild-card race is tight with three teams tied at 8-6 and another lurking at 7-7, while the NFC also features some teams that need to win to stay alive.

We'll take a closer look at two games featuring some teams living on the edge in addition to providing picks for each Week 16 matchup. All spreads and over/under totals are via OddsShark, and all props are from OddsChecker.

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5, 40.5 O/U)

Pick: Ravens 24, Colts 10 (under)

Prop Bet: Winning Margin (Ravens 14-plus)

Minnesota Vikings (-9, 40 O/U) at Green Bay Packers



Pick: Vikings 27, Packers 14 (over)

Prop Bet: Team To Score First (Minnesota Vikings)

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears (-6.5, 38 O/U)

Pick: Bears 20, Browns 17 (under)

Prop Bet: Total Touchdowns (Under 5)

Detroit Lions (-5, 43 O/U) at Cincinnati Bengals



Pick: Lions 31, Bengals 10 (under)

Prop Bet: Winning Margin (Lions 14-plus)

Los Angeles Rams (-6.5, 47.5 O/U) at Tennessee Titans



Pick: Rams 31, Titans 14 (under)

Prop Bet: Total Titans Points (Under 18)

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 43 O/U)

Pick: Chiefs 31, Dolphins 10 (under)

Prop Bet: Winning Margin (Chiefs 14-plus)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-11.5, 47.5 O/U)

Pick: Patriots 31, Bills 17 (over)

Prop Bet: Total Bills Points (Under 18.5)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-5.5, 52.5 O/U)

Pick: Saints 31, Falcons 24 (under)

Prop Bet: Total Touchdowns (Over 6)

Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 42 O/U) at New York Jets



Pick: Chargers 28, Jets 14 (push)

Prop Bet: Winning Margin (Chargers 14-plus)

Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins (-3.5, 40.5 O/U)

Pick: Redskins 20, Broncos 17 (under)

Prop Bet: Total Touchdowns (Under 5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-10, 46.5 O/U)

Pick: Panthers 35, Buccaneers 17 (over)

Prop Bet: Winning Margin (Panthers 10-plus)

Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5, 42 O/U) at San Francisco 49ers



Pick: Jaguars 24, 49ers 16 (under)

Prop Bet: Race to 20 Points (Jaguars)

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5, 47 O/U)

Pick: Cowboys 31, Seahawks 14 (under)

Prop Bet: Total Cowboys Points (Over 29)

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals (-3.5, 40 O/U)

Pick: Cardinals 24, Giants 17 (over)

Prop Bet: Total Giants Points (Under 17.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-8.5, 44 O/U) at Houston Texans



Pick: Steelers 24, Texans 10 (under)

Prop Bet: Total Texans Points (Under 11.5)

Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles (-9, 48 O/U)

Pick: Eagles 31, Raiders 20 (over)

Prop Bet: Total Eagles Points (Over 30)

Keenan Allen Posts Monster Game, Keeps 7-7 Los Angeles Chargers in Playoff Race

Promising second-year tight end Hunter Henry is unfortunately lost for the season after he suffered a lacerated kidney against the Kansas City Chiefs last Saturday.

Although fellow tight end Antonio Gates will presumably step up against the New York Jets, this may mean even more targets for No. 1 wideout Keenan Allen, who has been the dynamic force energizing the Los Angeles Chargers offense in recent weeks.

Over a four-week stretch from November 19 to December 10, the former Cal Golden Bear amassed 39 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns. That's a per-16-game average of 156 catches, 2,188 yards and 16 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

The reception and yardage production would be unprecedented in league history, but it goes to show how well Allen did during that stretch.

Furthermore, per Football Outsiders, Allen ranks third among all NFL wide receivers in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards over replacement).

Now his number may be called upon again early and often to help move the ball down the field against a Jets defense that has not done well against some wide receivers this year. They allowed six catches for 185 yards and two scores to the Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill, and Oakland Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree scored three touchdowns against them in Week 2.

Of note, the Jets have also allowed the second-most passing touchdowns in the league (27) and rank in the bottom half of the NFL in most pass defense categories.

Look for Allen to post a 100-yard day as the Bolts stay alive in the playoff race for one more week.

Rams Win NFC West Title, Titans' Free Fall Continues

At first glance, the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans game might be a competitive battle before the Rams pull away late in the fourth quarter.

However, this game may be another Rams blowout in waiting.

Simply put, these teams are two passing ships in the night. Aside from a 24-7 egg laid against the Minnesota Vikings, the Rams haven't scored fewer than 26 points in a game since Week 5. They just went into Seattle and beat the Seahawks, normally a stout home team, by 35 points.

Head coach Sean McVay should be a shoo-in for the Coach of the Year in just his first season at the helm, and the offense has clearly been energized by his creative offensive schemes each week.

The defense, led by coordinator Wade Phillips and superstar tackle Aaron Donald, has played lights-out football at times. Notably, the Rams are fifth in the league in takeaways (24) and second in sacks (47).

They'll now face a Tennessee Titans team that had a negative-16 point differential even when it was 8-4 two weeks ago. Since then, the Titans have lost two games to the 6-8 Arizona Cardinals and the 4-10 San Francisco 49ers.

Tennessee is also struggling on offense: After scoring 86 points over their first three weeks (an average of 28.7), the Titans haven't scored above 24 against any team not named the Indianapolis Colts, who are 3-11.

Football Outsiders also ranks Tennessee 20th in the NFL in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) and no higher than 15th in any category.

It's never easy to win on the road in the NFL, let alone blow a team out, but that might be the case here given both teams' current directions.