Geno Auriemma, Sylvia Hatchell Win 1,000th Career Games on Same Day

Uncredited/Associated Press

University of Connecticut women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma and North Carolina head coach Sylvia Hatchell each added an impressive line to their resumes Tuesday.

Auriemma clinched the 1,000th victory of his legendary career with an 88-64 win over Oklahoma, while Hatchell matched him with her 1,000th win with a straightforward 79-63 victory over Grambling.

The respective teams reacted to the accomplishments on Twitter:

Hatchell tweeted a message to her supporters after the historic win: "I could never have reached this milestone without the support of my family, my staff, especially all of my players over the years! And of course all of our fans who stood by us! I appreciate you all!"

According to Mechelle Voepel of espnW, Tennessee's Pat Summitt (1,098 wins), Stanford's Tara VanDerveer (1,018 wins) and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (1,082 wins) are the only other ones to reach the 1,000-win milestone.

Hatchell won the national championship in 1994 with the Tar Heels and the AIAW and NAIA championships with Francis Marion in 1982 and 1986 but is looking to lead her 10-2 team back to national prominence after missing the last two NCAA tournaments.

Voepel noted Hatchell didn't coach in 2013-14 because of leukemia and watched four marquee players transfer as the NCAA investigated North Carolina's athletic department. However, the Tar Heels appear well on their way to the Big Dance again this season after eight straight victories.

As for Auriemma, he is on the short list of greatest basketball coaches in history.

Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo Sports noted the legendary coach has directed the Huskies to 11 national championships, 18 Final Fours, six undefeated seasons and 29 straight NCAA tournament appearances.

Connecticut is No. 1 again this season and is on a mission to take back the title after South Carolina snapped its streak of four straight national championships from 2013 to 2016.