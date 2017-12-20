Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers for Fantasy Playoffs

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

For a lot of people, we're here: the championship week of the fantasy football season.

After months of preparing before the season and months of the regular season, it's all come down to this for many.

Some of you had your seasons cut short for one reason or another. Maybe it was injuries. Maybe it was those sleepers, that, well, slept through the 2017 season.

Either way, you're done. Fortunately, there are multiple avenues you can pursue to stay in the action, but we're here to talk to those who have reached the pinnacle of fantasy success.

You probably already know what to do by now, but there are some matchups and notable injuries to keep in mind.

Prime example: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is out.

What will you do without him?

Below we have rankings for every position and a sleeper.

Go capture your final, but most important W.

Quarterback

1. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) at Dallas Cowboys

2. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Buffalo Bills

3. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. Atlanta Falcons

5. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) at New York Jets

6. Case Keenum (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers

7. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Houston Texans

8. Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions) at Cincinnati Bengals

9. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Seattle Seahawks

10. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Miami Dolphins

11. Nick Foles (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Oakland Raiders

12. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) at Tennessee Titans

It's been apparent for some time now that the Packers secondary is in the pits. They can't stop anything. In Week 15, they allowed Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to go for four total touchdowns.

Sure, Newton is a fine quarterback, but he doesn't have nearly the firepower the Packers' next opposing quarterback has.

That's right; we're talking about Keenum.

Not only has Keenum been productive all season long, but now he faces this mediocre defense with wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen in tow.

And you can't forget about tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Jerick McKinnon.

Keenum should light up the Packers defense for numerous touchdowns en route to a win against an Aaron Rodgers-less Packers team.

Sleeper: Joe Flacco (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Before you think I've had a brain aneurysm, hear me out.

We all know the Colts defense has been terrible all season. In fact, they rank 30th in defense-value adjusted over average against the pass and allow over 265 passing yards per game.

But I get it—sometimes the opposing quarterback is so bad that those stats don't matter.

Usually, Flacco would fit that bill.

However, Flacco has been good as of late, throwing no fewer than 269 yards and scoring no fewer than two touchdowns in three straight games.

At home, against the Colts, Flacco should be a candidate for a four-peat.

Again, this is only if you're desperate.

Running Back

1. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Houston Texans

2. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at Tennessee Titans

3. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Seattle Seahawks

4. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at San Francisco 49ers

5. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) vs. Atlanta Falcons

6. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) at New England Patriots

7. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) at New York Jets

8. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) vs. Atlanta Falcons

9. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) at New Orleans Saints

10. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. Cleveland Browns

11. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Miami Dolphins

12. Kenyan Drake (Miami Dolphins) at Kansas City Chiefs

13. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

14. Alex Collins (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Indianapolis Colts

15. Jerick McKinnon (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers

16. Dion Lewis (New England Patriots) vs. Buffalo Bills

17. C.J. Anderson (Denver Broncos) at Washington Redskins

18. Jay Ajayi (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Oakland Raiders

19. Lamar Miller (Houston Texans) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

20. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Raiders) at Philadelphia Eagles

22. Latavius Murray (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers

23. DeMarco Murray (Tennessee Titans) vs. Los Angeles Rams

24. Jonathan Stewart (Carolina Panthers) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

25. Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Drake has become officially matchup-proof, especially over the past three weeks.

As Graham Barfield of Fantasy Guru points out, Drake has been on the field for the majority of the Dolphins' games and gets plenty of chances to do some damage:

Going up against the Chiefs, Drake will get to try his hand at a run defense that ranks 31st in DVOA against the run.

While they rank second in DVOA against pass-catching running backs, this could be an exception. Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler isn't any good. The Dolphins aren't any good. They should trail for a fair amount of time. As a result, expect dump-off after dump-off to Drake, racking up more points-per-reception points.

Start Drake. No matter what.

Sleeper: Kerwynn Williams (Arizona Cardinals) vs. New York Giants

This may not come as a surprise, but with Adrian Peterson headed to injured reserve, Williams is now the guy.

In the past three games without AP, Williams has seen no fewer than 16 carries per game. Anytime you can get a guy who gets the majority of his teams carries, it's a must.

Williams gets a Giants defense that ranks 24th in DVOA against the run. This game could be competitive, thus resulting in Williams getting his usual workload.

He's a flex play, but he's an option nonetheless.

Wide Receiver

1. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) at New York Jets

2. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers

3. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Atlanta Falcons

4. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Detroit Lions

5. JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Houston Texans

6. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Buffalo Bills

7. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) at Dallas Cowboys

9. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. New York Giants

10. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Oakland Raiders

11. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at New Orleans Saints

12. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Miami Dolphins

13. Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins) at Kansas City Chiefs

14. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Seattle Seahawks

15. Robert Woods (Los Angeles Rams) at Tennessee Titans

16. Josh Gordon (Cleveland Browns) at Chicago Bears

17. Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) at Philadelphia Eagles



18. Sterling Shepard (New York Giants) at Arizona Cardinals

19. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Carolina Panthers

20. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) at Washington Redskins

21. Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers

22. Mike Wallace (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Indianapolis Colts

23. Marvin Jones (Detroit Lions) at Cincinnati Bengals

24. Dede Westbrook (Jacksonville Jaguars) at San Francisco 49ers

25. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) at Baltimore Ravens

In his first game back in nearly a month, Woods looked as if he didn't skip a beat in his Week 15 return.

Seeing seven targets, Woods caught six of them for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Although they're on the road, the Rams get a beatable opponent in the Titans. Ranking 24th in DVOA against the pass, Tennessee will trot out rookie cornerback Adoree' Jackson against Woods.

Jackson has played well in his own right, but he hasn't faced many opponents like Woods.

Expect Woods to be his usual self in your championship game with upward of double-digit targets.

Sleeper: Martavis Bryant (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Houston Texans

With Brown set to miss Week 16, all eyes are on JuJu Smith-Schuster and rightfully so. The rookie's been the clear No. 2, he's had some big games this season, and the turmoil surrounding Bryant has cleared those paths for him.

However, this is a chance for redemption for Bryant.

This will likely be a game run by Bell (no pun intended), but Bryant should get a few deep looks against a torpedoing Texans secondary—they've been horrid for the better part of the season.

Bryant may be a heady play in the championship game, but if you're looking at who to start as your WR3 and see Bryant staring you in the face, well, that might be your best bet.

Tight End

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Buffalo Bills

2. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Oakland Raiders

3. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Miami Dolphins

4. Evan Engram (New York Giants) at Arizona Cardinals

5. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Los Angeles Rams

6. Greg Olsen (Carolina Panthers) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts) at Baltimore Ravens

8. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) at Dallas Cowboys

9. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers

10. Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Seattle Seahawks

11. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) at Philadelphia Eagles

12. Eric Ebron (Detroit Lions) at Cincinnati Bengals

I'm not going to touch on a particular tight end here, but rather sum the first four or so in a single sentence: These guys have carried the position all season.

Essentially every week there has been some variation of these four in the top four.

If you're lucky enough to own one of them, congratulations—you avoided a major headache.

Reap the benefits in the final week.

Sleeper: Ricky Seals-Jones (Arizona Cardinals) vs. New York Giants

Seals-Jones is set up for a great matchup.

Trends are a thing in fantasy football, especially if it's been going on all season and up until the championship game.

The Giants have been the worst team in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends for basically the entire season.

Seals-Jones has been a target we've seen quarterback Blaine Gabbert go to quite often and he's coming off a six-target game.

Somehow, some way, we had two Cardinals as sleepers this week. But that's what happens when you play the Giants.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts

2. Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers

3. Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

4. Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

5. Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

7. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

8. Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

9. Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants

10. Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans

11. New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

12. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Oakland Raiders

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Among the top four defenses ranked here, Jacoby Brissett, T.J. Yates and Bryce Petty are among the opposing quarterbacks.

Like, come on. What a murderer's row atop the rankings.

The Jaguars, our No. 2 defense, will go up against Jimmy Garoppolo. While he's definitely shown he's likely the franchise quarterback, it's still the Jags defense—they can make even the best quarterbacks in the game look bad.

Sleeper: Washington Redskins vs. Denver Broncos

Like the lame quarterbacks above, the Redskins will go up against an unknown quarterback.

Yeah, we have no clue who the Broncos will start.

But like the Linkin' Park lyrics say, "In the end, it doesn't even matter."

The Broncos offense is atrocious and the Redskins defense could look like a squad of superstars against them and in the points section on your fantasy team.

Kicker

1. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Buffalo Bills

2. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Indianapolis Colts

3. Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Oakland Raiders

4. Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) at Tennessee Titans

5. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) vs. Atlanta Falcons

6. Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Houston Texans

7. Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Miami Dolphins

8. Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons) at New Orleans Saints

9. Graham Gano (Carolina Panthers) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Matt Prater (Detroit Lions) at Cincinnati Bengals

11. Dan Bailey (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Seattle Seahawks

12. Kai Forbath (Minnesota Vikings) at Green Bay Packers

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

It's always a good idea to start kickers who are teams that will score points. Gostkowski Elliott, Zuerlein, Lutz and Boswell fit that category.

You'll notice Tucker wasn't mentioned, but that's because the Ravens offense is scary to try to peg. However, Tucker can nail a field goal from anywhere on the field, so he'll have no issue scoring fantasy points.

Sleeper: Brandon McManus (Denver Broncos) at Washington Redskins

This may counteract the Redskins being a sleeper defense, but this is based off the idea that the Broncos only score nine points and they're all field goals from McManus.

Other than that, I've got no faith in the Broncos scoring via touchdown.

Streaming kickers is never fun, but McManus could be an answer if you're looking to throw a dart at the position.

Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders and Pro Football Reference.