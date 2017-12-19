NFL Pro Bowl Snubs 2018: Twitter Reacts to This Year's Biggest Omissions

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Few things in sports are more predictable than fans and pundits taking issue with a list of All-Star players.

Specifically, which players are left off said lists often causes the consternation.

The NFL released its list of 2018 Pro Bowlers on Tuesday during an NFL Network broadcast, and some of the names who were not included stood out and naturally drew a reaction on social media.

Notably missing from the quarterback list were Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams, Alex Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs and Case Keenum of the Minnesota Vikings:

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver was surprised at the omissions:

Mike Tanier of Bleacher Report pointed out fans are likely to see some of the snubs as replacements thanks to injuries or players pulling out of the game for various reasons:

While much of the focus was on the signal-callers, Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus provided some love for the linemen:

Missing from the defensive linemen list was Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles. The defensive end has a career-high 9.5 sacks, and teammate Chris Long had his back:

Few teams can match 12-2 Philadelphia's success this season, but the 10-4 Jacksonville Jaguars are close. Mike Kaye of First Coast News provided his thoughts on some of the team's omissions and even defended the choice to include other running backs over Leonard Fournette:

The 4-10 Chicago Bears have not enjoyed much success on the field and have no Pro Bowlers, but defensive end Akiem Hicks certainly had a case with a career-high eight sacks, as Adam Hoge of WGN Radio pointed out:

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic put the snub into statistical perspective:

Lindsay Jones of USA Today provided the most universal commentary on the Pro Bowl snubs:

Fortunately for many who were not included, roster spots figure to open up as injuries accumulate and players who advance deep into the postseason elect not to play. While that may not do much to assuage frustration Tuesday after the rosters were announced, expect the list of players on the field to be different.

This season's Pro Bowl will take place on Jan. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

An NFL.com report in May noted it will once again feature the traditional AFC vs. NFC style after the format returned in 2017. Each side will have an offensive and defensive NFL Legend serving as captains.