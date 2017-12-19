NFL Pro Bowl Snubs 2018: Twitter Reacts to This Year's Biggest Omissions

NFL Pro Bowl Snubs 2018: Twitter Reacts to This Year's Biggest OmissionsDecember 19, 2017
Few things in sports are more predictable than fans and pundits taking issue with a list of All-Star players.
Specifically, which players are left off said lists often causes the consternation.
The NFL released its list of 2018 Pro Bowlers on Tuesday during an NFL Network broadcast, and some of the names who were not included stood out and naturally drew a reaction on social media.
NFL @NFL
It’s time… Your 2018 #ProBowl Rosters are HERE: https://t.co/2QyuNFmnVK https://t.co/IOxsQRpWqV2017-12-20 01:03:27
Notably missing from the quarterback list were Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams, Alex Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs and Case Keenum of the Minnesota Vikings:
NFL @NFL
2018 #ProBowl Quarterbacks! https://t.co/6EWO8q1Gv42017-12-20 01:06:07
Mike Klis of 9News in Denver was surprised at the omissions:
Mike Klis @MikeKlis
Very surprised Jared Goff (NFC) and Alex Smith (AFC) were not Pro Bowl QBs. #9sports2017-12-20 01:13:22
Mike Tanier of Bleacher Report pointed out fans are likely to see some of the snubs as replacements thanks to injuries or players pulling out of the game for various reasons:
Mike Tanier 📎 @MikeTanier
Can't wait to watch Case Keenum and Alex Smith to play in the game itself! (Actually, that's not half bad...) https://t.co/GTpBj3LvuZ2017-12-20 01:10:45
While much of the focus was on the signal-callers, Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus provided some love for the linemen:
Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke
Biggest offensive Pro Bowl snubs: Packers LT David Bakhtiari and Eagles C Jason Kelce2017-12-20 01:11:26
Missing from the defensive linemen list was Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles. The defensive end has a career-high 9.5 sacks, and teammate Chris Long had his back:
Chris Long @JOEL9ONE
That’s coming from a 146 time alternate 😉2017-12-20 01:11:01
Few teams can match 12-2 Philadelphia's success this season, but the 10-4 Jacksonville Jaguars are close. Mike Kaye of First Coast News provided his thoughts on some of the team's omissions and even defended the choice to include other running backs over Leonard Fournette:
Mike Kaye @mike_e_kaye
3) Heel turn: Bell, McCoy and Hunt are having better years than Fournette. All three have more yardage, Bell and McCoy have bigger names and Hunt has been more durable and has as many touchdowns. 4) Telvin Smith gets passed over for sacks numbers again.2017-12-20 01:16:37
The 4-10 Chicago Bears have not enjoyed much success on the field and have no Pro Bowlers, but defensive end Akiem Hicks certainly had a case with a career-high eight sacks, as Adam Hoge of WGN Radio pointed out:
Adam Hoge @AdamHoge
No #Bears on the initial Pro Bowl rosters. Still time for Akiem Hicks to get the call. Would be ridiculous if he didn’t.2017-12-20 01:07:09
Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic put the snub into statistical perspective:
Kevin Fishbain @kfishbain
In addition to Aaron Donald, the NFC’s interior D-linemen are Fletcher Cox (23 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 16 TFLs) and Gerald McCoy (40 tackles, 5 sacks, 12 TFLs). Akiem Hicks has 48 tackles, 8 sacks and 15 TFLs.2017-12-20 01:09:09
Lindsay Jones of USA Today provided the most universal commentary on the Pro Bowl snubs:
Lindsay Jones @bylindsayhjones
I can’t believe your favorite player didn’t make the Pro Bowl.2017-12-20 01:13:08
Fortunately for many who were not included, roster spots figure to open up as injuries accumulate and players who advance deep into the postseason elect not to play. While that may not do much to assuage frustration Tuesday after the rosters were announced, expect the list of players on the field to be different.
This season's Pro Bowl will take place on Jan. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
An NFL.com report in May noted it will once again feature the traditional AFC vs. NFC style after the format returned in 2017. Each side will have an offensive and defensive NFL Legend serving as captains.