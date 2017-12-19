Stephen Curry's Ankle Injury to Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week; Return Date Unknown

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's injured right ankle is continuing to progress as he moves closer to being able to work out on the court.

Per an announcement from the Warriors on Tuesday, Curry's most recent evaluation "indicated that the ankle is healing well" and he will be re-evaluated in one week with a potential return timetable being determined at that time.

Curry suffered a sprained right ankle during the Warriors' 125-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 4. An MRI taken after the injury happened led the team to announce he would sit out two weeks before undergoing another evaluation.

With Curry sidelined for at least one more week, he will miss the Warriors' Christmas Day showdown at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 29-year-old Curry was in the midst of another terrific season before injuring his ankle. His 26.3 points per game is the second-best of his career after his 2015-16 MVP campaign (30.1). He ranks second on the Warriors with 6.6 assists and third with 5.1 rebounds per game.

Golden State hasn't missed a beat in Curry's absence with a 24-6 record and leading the Pacific Division by 12.5 games over the Los Angeles Clippers.