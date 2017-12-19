NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2018: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Carson Wentz headlined the 2018 Pro Bowl rosters announced by the NFL on Tuesday.

Brady has now been selected to 13 Pro Bowls, including nine straight. Wentz, meanwhile, was selected to his first postseason exhibition and named the NFC's starting quarterback after throwing for 3,296 yards and a franchise-record 33 touchdown passes before he suffered a torn ACL against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were also big winners with running back Le'Veon Bell (third selection) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (sixth selection) tabbed to represent the AFC in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 28.

The complete rosters can be viewed below, with asterisks denoting starters:

NFC

Quarterback: Carson Wentz*, Eagles; Russell Wilson, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints

Running Back: Todd Gurley*, Rams; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Mark Ingram, Saints

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers

Wide Receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Adam Thielen*, Vikings; Michael Thomas, Saints; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Tight End: Zach Ertz*, Eagles; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks

Offensive Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Lane Johnson, Eagles

Offensive Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center: Alex Mack*, Falcons; Travis Frederick, Cowboys

Defensive End: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Demarcus Lawrence*, Cowboys; Cameron Jordan, Saints

Interior Linemen: Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers

Outside Linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings

Inside Linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes*, Vikings; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Darius Slay, Lions

Free safety: Earl Thomas*, Seahawks

Strong Safety: Landon Collins*, Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams

Kicker: Greg Zuerlein*, Rams

Return Specialist: Pharoh Cooper*, Rams

Special Teamer: Budda Baker*, Cardinals

AFC

Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Running Back: Le'Veon Bell*, Steelers; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Bills

Fullback: James Develin*, Patriots

Wide Receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; A.J. Green, Bengals; Keenan Allen, Chargers

Tight End: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

Offensive Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva*, Steelers; Taylor Lewan*, Titans; Donald Penn, Raiders

Offensive Guard: Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro*, Steelers; Richie Incognito, Bills

Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders

Defensive End: Joey Bosa*, Chargers; Calais Campbell*, Jaguars; Khalil Mack, Raiders

Interior Linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Titans; Malik Jackson, Jaguars

Outside Linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Texans; Terrell Suggs, Ravens

Inside Linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Ravens; Ryan Shazier, Steelers

Cornerback: A.J. Bouye*, Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey*, Jaguars; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers

Free Safety: Eric Weddle*, Ravens

Strong Safety: Reshad Jones*, Dolphins; Micah Hyde, Bills

Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans

Kicker: Chris Boswell, Steelers

Return Specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, Patriots

The Steelers finished with a league-high eight Pro Bowl representatives.

Beyond Bell and Brown, the AFC North champions saw linebacker Ryan Shazier, kicker Chris Boswell, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, offensive guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey receive the prestigious nod.

Elsewhere, the Eagles and New Orleans Saints topped the charts in the NFC with six selections apiece.

Along with Wentz, the Eagles count right tackle Lane Johnson, right guard Brandon Brooks, safety Malcolm Jenkins, tight end Zach Ertz and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox among their selections.

The Saints, meanwhile, were led by a pair of rookies in running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore in addition to quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Michael Thomas, running back Mark Ingram and edge rusher Cam Jordan.

According to ESPN Stats & Information and the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com's Mike Triplett), the Saints are the first team in 42 years to send two running backs to the Pro Bowl.

Speaking of historic marks, the Jacksonville Jaguars have four players—their most since 1999—touting Pro Bowl credentials.

The Jaguars, who will make their first postseason appearance since 2007, are sending cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey as well as defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson to the showcase.

On the flip side, the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts do not have a single representative in the initial 88-man pool.

If the Colts don't send a player to Orlando through the alternate process, it will be the first time since 1997 that they're not represented at the Pro Bowl.