NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2018: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced

NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2018: Voting Results and Full List of Players AnnouncedDecember 19, 2017
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Carson Wentz headlined the 2018 Pro Bowl rosters announced by the NFL on Tuesday.
Brady has now been selected to 13 Pro Bowls, including nine straight. Wentz, meanwhile, was selected to his first postseason exhibition and named the NFC's starting quarterback after throwing for 3,296 yards and a franchise-record 33 touchdown passes before he suffered a torn ACL against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.
NFL @NFL
2018 #ProBowl Quarterbacks! https://t.co/6EWO8q1Gv42017-12-20 01:06:07
The Pittsburgh Steelers were also big winners with running back Le'Veon Bell (third selection) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (sixth selection) tabbed to represent the AFC in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 28.
The complete rosters can be viewed below, with asterisks denoting starters:
NFC
Quarterback: Carson Wentz*, Eagles; Russell Wilson, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints
Running Back: Todd Gurley*, Rams; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Mark Ingram, Saints
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers
Wide Receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Adam Thielen*, Vikings; Michael Thomas, Saints; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Tight End: Zach Ertz*, Eagles; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks
Offensive Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Lane Johnson, Eagles
Offensive Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Washington
Center: Alex Mack*, Falcons; Travis Frederick, Cowboys
Defensive End: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Demarcus Lawrence*, Cowboys; Cameron Jordan, Saints
Interior Linemen: Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings
Inside Linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes*, Vikings; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Darius Slay, Lions
Free safety: Earl Thomas*, Seahawks
Strong Safety: Landon Collins*, Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles
Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams
Kicker: Greg Zuerlein*, Rams
Return Specialist: Pharoh Cooper*, Rams
Special Teamer: Budda Baker*, Cardinals
AFC
Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Running Back: Le'Veon Bell*, Steelers; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Bills
Fullback: James Develin*, Patriots
Wide Receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; A.J. Green, Bengals; Keenan Allen, Chargers
Tight End: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Offensive Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva*, Steelers; Taylor Lewan*, Titans; Donald Penn, Raiders
Offensive Guard: Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro*, Steelers; Richie Incognito, Bills
Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders
Defensive End: Joey Bosa*, Chargers; Calais Campbell*, Jaguars; Khalil Mack, Raiders
Interior Linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Titans; Malik Jackson, Jaguars
Outside Linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Texans; Terrell Suggs, Ravens
Inside Linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Ravens; Ryan Shazier, Steelers
Cornerback: A.J. Bouye*, Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey*, Jaguars; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers
Free Safety: Eric Weddle*, Ravens
Strong Safety: Reshad Jones*, Dolphins; Micah Hyde, Bills
Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans
Kicker: Chris Boswell, Steelers
Return Specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, Patriots
The Steelers finished with a league-high eight Pro Bowl representatives.
Beyond Bell and Brown, the AFC North champions saw linebacker Ryan Shazier, kicker Chris Boswell, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, offensive guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey receive the prestigious nod.
Elsewhere, the Eagles and New Orleans Saints topped the charts in the NFC with six selections apiece.
Along with Wentz, the Eagles count right tackle Lane Johnson, right guard Brandon Brooks, safety Malcolm Jenkins, tight end Zach Ertz and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox among their selections.
The Saints, meanwhile, were led by a pair of rookies in running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore in addition to quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Michael Thomas, running back Mark Ingram and edge rusher Cam Jordan.
According to ESPN Stats & Information and the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com's Mike Triplett), the Saints are the first team in 42 years to send two running backs to the Pro Bowl.
NFL @NFL
2018 #ProBowl Running Backs & Fullbacks! https://t.co/NnlrTjJqFC2017-12-20 01:12:07
Speaking of historic marks, the Jacksonville Jaguars have four players—their most since 1999—touting Pro Bowl credentials.
The Jaguars, who will make their first postseason appearance since 2007, are sending cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey as well as defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson to the showcase.
On the flip side, the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts do not have a single representative in the initial 88-man pool.
If the Colts don't send a player to Orlando through the alternate process, it will be the first time since 1997 that they're not represented at the Pro Bowl.